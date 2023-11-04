Aliko Dangote has moved up four places on the billionaire ranking from 111 to 108

Africa’s richest man earned almost $400 million on Friday, October 3, 2023, as the shares of Dangote Cement rebounded

Dangote was recently named the top billionaire manufacturer in Africa and 9th in the world

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has climbed up four places, from 111 to 108 on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

The Nigerian billionaire dropped out of the top 100 wealthiest people in the world as Nigeria faced exchange rate volatility, which analysts believe affected most of his earnings.

The climb is also due to the positive performance of Dangote Cement, his primary source of income, on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian equities rebound

According to reports, equities gained N75 billion as the market capitalization closed at N38.556 trillion, marking the second-highest figure in the first week of November.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The week ranks as one of the most positive trading weeks in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) this year, as the market recorded a weekly appreciation of 4.9%.

The billionaire, whose 650,000 barrels per day-capacity refinery is billed to begin operation this month, earned almost $400 million, about N317.6 billion, on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Dangote’s wealth is now estimated at $16.4 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Dangote ranks 9th billionaire manufacturer in the world

Recently, CEO Magazine ranked the industrialist the ninth billionaire manufacturer globally.

He momentarily lost his position as Africa’s richest man on the Forbes list to South Africa’s Johann Rupert in July, which he quickly regained a few weeks after.

He is ranked Africa’s richest man on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated $16 billion, dropping out of the top 100 wealthiest men in the world.

Dangote Refinery to begin production in December

His refinery, the $18 billion Dangote Refinery, is expected to begin production in December with the initial production of diesel and aviation fuel.

The Nigerian government reportedly asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to supply the 650,000-capacity refinery with crude for production in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

He owns the largest cement manufacturing company in Sub-Saharan Africa, with an annual turnover of $30 billion, according to the company’s website.

Dangote speaks on manufacturing

Dangote described manufacturing as one of the most powerful ways to lift people out of poverty via job creation.

He reportedly said that smaller countries like Singapore and South Korea have an average per capita GDP of $65,233 and $31,846, respectively, due to high levels of industrialization.

He said:

“It is evident that manufacturing is pivotal to industrialization. No country in the world has ever industrialized or attained ‘developed nation status’ without having a thriving manufacturing sector.”

FG moves to reduce tax waivers as Dangote, 70 others get N390 billion in incentives in two years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about 71 companies received N390.26 billion in pioneer status waivers in two years from the Federal Government.

Data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) annual reports revealed that pioneer status incentives consumed N1.43 billion in 2021 and N388.8 billion in 2022.

Through the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Federal Government grants waivers to firms with pioneer status.

Source: Legit.ng