The CBN has called on scholars and researchers to submit contributions for the Economic and Financial Review

Successful submissions will be published in the next edition of the review, scheduled for March 2024

The CBN hopes to receive quality entries that will contribute to a better understanding of the dynamics shaping Nigeria's economic landscape

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially invited submissions for its flagship peer-reviewed research, the Economic and Financial Review.

The apex bank, in a statement published on its website, said interested scholars, researchers, and practitioners must submit their manuscripts for the journals before December 31, 2023.

While for persons interested in contributing to the special issue on: “Exchange Rate Management and Digital Financial Innovation" must submit their papers by December 20, 2023.

The statement signed by the editor-in-chief Dr. Omolara O. Duke reads:

"The research journal of the Central Bank of Nigeria, invites scholars, researchers, and practitioners to submit their original manuscripts for publication in the journal.

"As a platform dedicated to advancing the discourse on economic and financial matters, we seek high-quality papers that push the boundaries of knowledge and contribute to a deeper understanding of the intricate dynamics shaping our economic landscape.

"Submission of Manuscripts should be original and not published, or being considered for publication elsewhere.

"Papers must be submitted through the EFR online submission portal at http://dc.cbn.gov.ng/ or via email at RSDPublications@cbn.gov.ng. The EFR formatting guidelines, available here, should be followed."

Duke also stressed that manuscripts submitted and accepted within the set deadline will be considered for publication in the current edition, while others will be considered in subsequent editions.

