Nigeria’s capital importation report for the first six months of 2023 has been published by the National Bureau of Statistics

According to the report, the amount of capital brought into Nigeria during the first half fell by 30 percent year-on-year

The report also showed that Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu and 24 other states failed to record a single dollar investment

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded capital importation of $2.16 billion from January to June 2023.

This represents a 30 percent drop when compared to $3.11 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

Nigerian states foreign investment Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The NBS disclosed this in the second quarter capital importation report, published over the weekend.

Checks by Legit.ng show that in the first quarter of 2023(January to March) was $1.13 billion while $1.03 billion was reported in the second quarter(April to June).

Key highlights of Nigeria's foreign investments in first half of 2023

Capital importation (investments) has three main categories: foreign direct investment (FDI), portfolio investment, and other investments.

Analysis shows that FDI, which occurs when a foreign entity invests in a business in another country, attracted $133.63 million to Nigeria.

In the first quarter, $47.60 million was reported, while $86.03 million in FDI came into the country in the second quarter of 2023.

Portfolio investment, which includes investments in financial instruments like stocks and bonds, amounted to $756.13 million in the first six months.

In Q1 2023, $649.28 million was reported, while Q2 2023 saw $106.85 million reported.

Regarding other investments, which encompass trade credits, loans, and currency deposits, the NBS reported a total of $1.27 billion.

Of this amount, $435.76 million was in the first quarter, while $837.34 million was reported in the second quarter.

States' foreign investment performance in 2023

According to the NBS report, only 8 states including federal capital territory attracted foreign investment while 28 states failed to attract foreign investment in H1 2023.

States with investments and how much

Abuja (FCT): $604.55 million Adamawa: $4.50 million Akwa Ibom: $39.06 million Anambra: $4.00 million Ekiti: $0.03 million Lagos: $1,482.93 million Niger: $1.50 million Ogun: $26.09 million Ondo: $0.20 million

List of states without foreign investments in 2023

Abia

Bauchi

Bayelsa

Benue

Borno

Cross River

Delta

Ebonyi

Edo

Enugu

Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kaduna

Kano

Katsina

Kebbi

Kogi

Kwara

Nasarawa

Osun

Oyo

Plateau

Rivers

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

