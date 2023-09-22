Parallex Bank Nigeria's latest commercial bank licensed by the CBN, has officially launch operation

More branches across the country have been planned as it moves to challenge Access, Gtbank, and Zenith, among others, for customers

Parallex Bank is the first microfinance bank in Nigeria to transform into commercial banking

Parallex Bank, the latest commercial bank in Nigeria has unveiled a new branch in Lagos and has promised 12 more before the end of the year.

Speaking at the official launch, Olufemi Baker, managing director at Parallex Bank, promised to introduce disruptive technology and innovative products into the Nigerian banking space.

Parallex Bank plans 12 new branches Photo credit: Parrallex

Source: Facebook

He also said there will be deployment of solution-driven banking applications and first-class service to give it a competitive edge, Punch reports.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘Our first task is to understand every customer’s business, needs and history and come up with the best available offerings that are unique and unmatchable in the industry, using technology and talent, which has enabled us not only to compete but to be nothing than the best in the industry."

Parallex Bank customers

Bakare also revealed that the bank has over 100,000 customers, and products will be introduced to attract more.

He also revealed a plan to open five new branches in strategic locations, which are Lekki, Ibadan, Abuja, Warri, and Isolo.

Also, speaking the Chairman of Parallex Bank, Dr Adeola Adejoke Phillips, stated that the bank is not only expanding branches but also deepening its innovation and impacting businesses.

She stated that the bank is dedicated to leading in innovation, efficiency, corporate governance, fostering a culture of growth, providing business support, and striving to surpass stakeholders' expectations.

Phillips, who is also a pastor, also emphasized that through the Marina branch, traders, importers, exporters, corporate entities, and business proprietors in the vicinity will experience top-tier banking services and solution-oriented offerings provided by the bank.

Failed bank: How to get back your money if your bank suddenly crashes

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed how bank customers could get their money back even if their bank fails.

This information is important given the crash of two big banks in the US, which left many Nigerians concerned about the financial health of their banks.

Not to worry, the Nigerian government has insured money deposited in any Nigerian bank through the NDIC.

Source: Legit.ng