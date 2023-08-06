Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu has explained how he successfully operates at his workplace

He said adaptability and flexibility help him relate well with his team

He added that he openly welcomes data-driven recommendation

Nigeria’s entrepreneur and investor, Tony Elumelu has shared an important ingredient that has helped him to attain success at work.

In a social media post, X, formerly Twitter, Elumelu highlighted the ingredients as “adaptability and flexibility” with team members while commenting on the just concluded Heirs Holdings 13th anniversary.

Tony Elumelu Shares Secret ingredient to his Successes

Source: UGC

Legit.ng in a report earlier identified the banker alongside others as top richest bankers in Nigeria, taking the lead and challenging the status quo of the industry.

Leaders need to be adaptable and flexible

According to Elumelu, welcoming other people’s opinion is a great features that helps him relates with team members

He said:

“It is important for leaders to be adaptable and flexible. I always let my team know that even after I have made an executive decision, I am still open to changing my mind, given that they present their recommendations with data- driven justification.

“It was great to read this article commemorating @Heirs_Holdings’ 13th anniversary, and the evolution of our core values, by my colleague who drives our government relations at @HeirsOilandGas. I hope it inspires all future and current leaders out there.”

Recall that the billionaire earlier spoke on his journey to becoming a bank owner from an unqualified applicant, rising to become one of Nigeria's most successful and influential men.

A few years after completing his Master's degree programme, he applied for his first banking job despite though he was aware that he did not satisfy the position's requirements, according to a post he made on his verified Facebook account on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Elumelu stated that the bank required graduates with at least Second Class Upper degrees. He had a Second Class Lower degree, yet he nevertheless applied for the job.

