Billionaire business magnate, Aliko Dangote is a very prudent man not distracted by the luxuries of life

He recently revealed that he doesn't own a home abroad even though some of his workers do

He, therefore, advised young entrepreneurs to stay focused and keep reinvesting their profits back into their businesses.

Africa's richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote has stated that he doesn't have a holiday home abroad, even though some of his workers do.

Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Group, stated this in a video posted on the verified Instagram page of the Tonyelumelufoundation.

Aliko Dangote says he doesn't own a house abroad even though some of his workers do. Photo credit - Aliko Dangote

In the video which appears to be an interview conducted by Business Insider Africa, Dangote gave a few business tips to business owners and entrepreneurs.

Dangote said:

A lot of people even the younger ones, we need to be very careful because one of the biggest issues with us Africans, is that we spend our projected incomes.

Once you start doing business and the business starts doing well, rather than for you to keep investing into the business, you start spending money and thinking that the profit will continue to come.

The Kano State-born business mogul advised young entrepreneurs on the need to be very focused on their business and not be distracted by the acquisition of luxuries.

He added:

Luxury things — they also take up your time which will not make you focus on your business. I mean, I don’t have any holiday home anywhere; I don’t have a house anywhere but I know people who are working for me, they have a house in London. But I don’t.

The 66-year-old's prudent lifestyle is known to many of his allies as Legit.ng had reported some time ago when popular Afrobeats musician, Davido has revealed that the billionaire buys two cars every eight years.

Davido added that each time he gets to meet Dangote, he advises him to begin a prudent lifestyle and save his money.

The prominent entrepreneur boasts a staggering net worth of $15.6 billion, primarily stemming from his conglomerate which includes a cement production enterprise, a fertilizer plant and a recently established refinery

Notably, he exhibits a fervent commitment to philanthropy, actively contributing to numerous charitable initiatives and endeavors aimed at giving back to the community.

