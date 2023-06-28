A Polaris bank customer, who was declared dead, has provided updates on his account that was placed on restriction

Some fraudsters initiated the process to transfer his funds after Polaris bank received documents from his fake wife claiming that he is dead.

The court documents presented to the bank included a Bank Certificate, Statutory Affidavit of Next of Kin, and a death certificate issued by the National Population Commission

Polaris Bank customer, Anthony Olasele, who was falsely declared dead, has announced that he has reclaimed his bank account.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some fraudsters seeking to gain access to his bank account, used a woman and a child, both of whom posed as his wife and daughter, submitted a death certificate, and other documents to back their claim that he was dead.

Polaris Bank's dead customers regain access to bank customers. Photo credit: @polaris

Source: Facebook

How Polaris bank customer was declared dead

Olasele realised this when, in February 2023, he could not gain access to his dormant Polaris Bank account.

He approached the bank to understand what was happening but was asked to obtain Letters of Administration, a process that falls under the jurisdiction of the customer's family.

Polaris Bank also informed him that legal documents were submitted by one Olasele Tina, who claimed to be his widow.

However, Olasele revealed that he had not visited Nigeria for almost 10 years and currently resides in Spain.

He also said he was never married, nor does he have a daughter – his only child is a boy, who has never visited Nigeria.

Polaris Bank resolves issues

After months of back and forth, Olasele took to his Twitter account on June 22, 2023, to announce that he had finally gained access to his account.

He also revealed that the Nigerian police have a suspect in custody.

He wrote:

“I am delighted to announce that the PND placed on @PolarisBankLtd account has been lifted and issues resolved amicably and I have access to my funds.”

"I also want to express my gratitude to Nigerians for the support and grace extended to me the moment I brought it to public attention. I couldn’t have gotten far without your unflinching support and numerous advice. Muchísima gracias."

Kudos to the @PolarisBankLtd team that worked assiduously on resolving this matter especially the Customer Care & Legal team that handled communication professionally and with urgency - you guys are champs and a shining light within your organization.

"The matter is now in the hands of @PoliceNG and a suspect has been arrested last time I checked."

