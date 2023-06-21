The naira to dollar exchange rate at the official and black markets met for the first time in eight years, closing at N756

This followed the recent foreign exchange reforms embarked upon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Kingsley Obiora, the CBN’s deputy governor has further explained the ongoing operational reforms in Nigeria's foreign exchange markets

For the first time in eight years, the Nigerian currency closed at the same rate in both the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.

Data obtained from FMDQ securities revealed that at the Investors and Exporters(I&E) window, which serves as the official exchange market, the Naira closed trading at N756.61 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

This represents a 1.8 percent or N13.77 appreciation compared to the N770.38/$1 it traded at on Monday, June 19.

Despite the significant demand for foreign currencies at the official market, the Naira performed well on Tuesday.

Legit.ng observed that the value of foreign exchange transactions recorded on Tuesday increased by 72.3 percent or $56.44 million to $134.47 million, compared to $78.03 million traded on Monday.

Naira to dollar exchange rate at black market

The scenario was similar in the unofficial market, also known as the black market, as the Naira appreciated against the US dollar.

Traders who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that the exchange rate for Naira to dollar settled at N756/$1, contrasting with Monday's rate of N759/$1.

However, in the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) segment, another unofficial market primarily for online traders, the local currency depreciated against the dollar by N4, quoting at N776/$1 compared to the previous day's value of N772/$1.

CBN explains on going FX reforms

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria deputy Governor, Kingsley Obiora has provided clarification on the on going reforms in the Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Obiora explained that contrary to popular belief, the CBN is currently operating managed naira float not a free float.

He further stated that the managed float means that CBN has relax control on foreign exchange markets.

He added:

"In the next couple of weeks, more adjustments will be introduced into the market."

"It remains naira card": CBN lifts dollar deposit restriction on bank accounts

In another report, the CBN has removed the dollar cash deposit restrictions on domiciliary accounts that were put in place under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele.

The latest development will allow Nigerians to have unrestricted access to funds in their accounts.

It is expected that the new policy changes would enhance liquidity and stability in Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

