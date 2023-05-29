An entrepreneur, Ben Francis began his clothing business in his parent's garage

With just a sewing and no knowledge of sewing, he grew the company into a multi-billion dollar company

He said he left his CEO role for someone so he could learn the ropes about the operations of the company

Eleven years after, his business has paid off. Now worth $1.3 billion, he has joined Forbes' billionaires list for the first time.

Eleven years after, his business has paid off. Now worth $1.3 billion, he has joined Forbes' billionaires list for the first time.

Ben Francis and his Gymshark models

Francis and friend buy a sewing machine from savings

He and his co-founder, Lewis Morgan, launched Gymshark as a website selling supplements, according to a CNBC article in 2021.

After getting fed up with his weightlifting clothes, he suggested pivoting the company.

Francis and Morgan used their savings to buy a sewing machine and a screen printer. His mother sent him videos to teach him how to sew.

They brought the Gymshark bodybuilding show in 2013 but needed more money to spend on advertising. About 10 minutes into the show, they began giving popular YouTubers free products.

Forbes reports that some of the influencers went on to wear the apparel on their channels, which launched Gymhark's sales to $45,000 daily, up from just $450.

Francis exits the CEO role to learn more about the company's workings

Some months later, Francis dropped out of the university to run his company full-time but left the CEO role in 2017 for former Reebok director Steve Hewitt.

He spent the next four years supporting the firm's leadership, including as chief product officer and chief marketing officer, to learn more about the workings of the business before returning as CEO in 2021.

He sold a 21% stake in the company in 2021 to a private equity company, General Atlantic, for $300 million, a deal the company put at $1.45 billion. He still owns 70% of the business.

Yet, the company's billion-dollar valuation is a fraction of the firm's market value of competitors such as Nike and Lululemon, valued at $166 billion and $44 billion each.

