A Man in Kano has been sentence for converting Nigerian coins into jewelry for commercial purposes

The man, Ibrahim Musa Dabai is now facing three months imprisonment or a fine of N30,000

The CBN has a strict law against currency abuse and has consistently warned Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully obtained a conviction against Ibrahim Musa Dabai in Kano state.

Dabai was found guilty of a single-count charge related to manipulating Nigerian currency.

Ibrahim Musa and one of is jewelries Photo credit: @leadership, @efcc

How Dabai was arrested with Nigerian currency

Leadership reports that Dabai was arrested by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

During one of their routine checks, the officers found a significant quantity of Nigerian coins in his possession.

When questioned, Dabai claimed that he utilized the coins for creating commercial jewelry.

Further investigations revealed that for the past 25 years, Dabai had been converting coins into different types of jewelry, such as rings, earrings, and bracelets.

Cour jails Dabai for 3 months

Dabai was presented before Justice M.N. Yunusa of the Federal High Court in Kano, where he faced charges related to the offense.

Justice Yunusa said that Dabai actively manipulated the Nigerian currency, specifically coins issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), by utilizing them in the production of jewelry for commercial purposes.

This conduct constituted a contravention of Section 21 (1) of the CBN Act, 2007, and was subject to legal penalties.

CBN act specifically reads:

“A person shall not be entitled to recover from the Bank the value of any lost, stolen, mutilated or imperfect note or coin.”

Dabai pleaded guilty to the charge in defense, and the prosecution counsel, N. Salele, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Yunusa, after considering the case, pronounced Dabai guilty and sentenced him to three months of imprisonment or a fine of N30,000.

Furthermore, the mutilated currency is to be returned to the CBN for destruction in accordance with the provisions outlined in the CBN Act, 2007.

