Nigerian cities are missing among cities with the fastest-growing millionaires in Africa

A new report on World’s Wealthiest Cities revealed that the city of Kigali in Rwanda has the highest number of fastest-growing millionaires in Africa

Other African cities like Accra in Ghana, Nairobi, and Mombasa in Kenya made the cut

The number of millionaires around the world has continued to grow as economies around the world develop.

Individual millionaires, with their wealth, can invest in businesses, properties, and other ventures, contributing to the growth of their countries worldwide.

BusinessInsider reports that the presence of wealthy people in a city can significantly impact the local economy. Their investments and contributions can create opportunities for growth and development.

A new report by Henley and Par

African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population Credit: Peeter Viisimaa

Source: Getty Images

tners on the World’s Wealthiest Cities released recently shows commercial cities with the fastest-growing number of dollar millionaires.

Report tracks money movement across cities

The research examines global trends in the private wealth movement. It lists high-net-worth individuals with a net worth of at least $1 million, centi-millionaires, individuals with a net worth of over $100 million, and dollar billionaires.

The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report in 2023 on high-net-worth persons has the most global wealth centers, spanning 97 cities on nine continents.

The report provided by New World Wealth is the only independent research agency following trends in money movement across borders and cities.

The firm keeps track of the spending patterns of about 150,000 high-net-worth persons in its database, focusing on those with more than $10 million in investable assets.

The top cities are

Kigali Rwanda

Marrakech Morocco

Mombasa Kenya

Tangier Morocco

Nairobi Kenya

Casablanca Morocco

Whale Coast South Africa

Swakopmund Namibia

Accra Ghana

Addis Ababa Ethiopia

