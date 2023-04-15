Bright Enabulele, the founder of Oduwacoin, criticized Warren Buffet's negative views on cryptocurrencies

Bright Enabulele, the founder of Oduwacoin has criticized Warren Buffet's negative views on cryptocurrency.

Buffet, who is known for his successful investments in traditional assets such as stocks, has been vocal about his skepticism toward Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In its latest comment captured by Fortune Buffet described Bitcoin as a "gamble token" with zero value.

He further described investing in digital assets as akin to spending time at a gaming venue.

His words:

"It doesn't have any value, but that doesn't stop people from wanting to play a roulette wheel"

Bright Enabulele disagrees with Buffet

However, Enabulele, who created Oduwacoin as a means of empowering the African continent through blockchain technology, has a different perspective.

Enabulele took to Twitter to express his disagreement with Buffet's views, stating that cryptocurrencies, including his own Oduwacoin, have real-world use cases and are not merely speculative assets.

He tweeted:

"Crypto is not betting. It is a legitimate tool for financial empowerment.

"I am not so surprised that Warren Buffet openly criticized the future, of finance again because investors like him don’t like what they can’t control, and that’s the beauty of crypto.

"Crypto is decentralized, and he’s scared of it because he can’t manipulate, or control it.

"The likes of him has most of their investments in centralised systems, and crypto is the kind of money that cannot be manipulated. That’s why we call it the ‘God money’.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng check on Coinmarket revealed that the upbeat trend in the cryptocurrency market in the last few days has had a significant impact on the market capitalization of Oduwacoin.

The data confirm that the coin's market cap hit $1.04 million at the end of trading on Friday, April 14, 2023,the highest level it has been in the last seven days.

In another report, Lazerpay, a Nigerian fintech startup that uses cryptocurrency, is shutting down its operations.

The CEO, Njoku Emmanuel, announced the closure and stated that the company was unable to secure enough funds.

Lazerpay is a two-year-old fintech company that accepts payments in stablecoins and allows merchants to convert their crypto to fiat currency.

