Elon Musk and other notable has written an open letter to developers on AI development

The letter called for a six-month pause in the development of the Artificial intelligence system

There was also a call for developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities.

A request for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems more advanced than OpenAI's GPT-4 has been made by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, along with a team of AI experts.

A non-profit organization, Future of Life Institute, issued an open letter signed by over 1,000 people, including Musk.

Elon musk wants a pause on AI development Credit: @tesla

The letter explained the potential risks of developing a human-competitive AI system to society and civilization regarding economic and political disruptions.

Co-signatories in the letter include Emad Mostaque, Stability AI CEO, researchers at Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O) DeepMind, and Yoshua Bengio, AI heavyweights, often referred to as one of the “godfathers of AI”, and Stuart Russell, a pioneer of research in the field.

Why is Elon Musk, others worried

According to the letter, there should be a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols for such designs are developed, implemented, and audited by independent experts.

The letter said:

“Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable."

Scientist competes

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI recently launched the fourth iteration of its GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) AI program, which has amazed users with its vast range of applications, from engaging users in human-like conversation to composing songs and summarising lengthy documents.

