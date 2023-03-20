MTN has announced plans to merge its two finance subsidiaries, Momo and Yello Digital Financial Services Limited

The merger will offer more comprehensive and innovative financial solutions to customers.

The move is coming days after the Central Bank of Nigeria instructed banking agents not to use PoS terminals

MTN, one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies, has announced plans to merge its two finance subsidiaries.

The two subsidiaries Mobile Money Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) and Yello Digital Financial Services Limited.

This was revealed in its proposed resolutions for its 2023 Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold in April.

A customer uses an MTN Group Ltd. mobile money payment kiosk Photo credit: : Nipah Dennis/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

MTN speaks on the merger

The merger is expected to streamline operations and improve efficiency as the company looks to expand its fintech offerings across the continent.

MTN Nigeria added that the proposed merger will bring enhanced value for the company and its shareholders, the Punch reports.

In a statement, the company said:

"The merged company will hold the Payment Service Bank license granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and will also be capable of performing super-agent services and other permissible activities”.

CBN granted MTN’s Yello Digital Financial Services Limited a full Super Agent Licence in 2019.

Super agents are businesses licensed by the CBN to recruit agents to provide financial services to communities on behalf of banks to increase financial inclusion.

While Momo PSB is the payments unit of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, which began operations in 2022.

CBN PoS terminals

MTN decision is coming a few days after the CBN banned banking agents from using PoS terminals.

This is one of the 16 rules that CBN introduced to protect the services that banking agents provide and to safeguard the industry.

Source: Legit.ng