African billionaire Aliko Dangote are making waves after being featured on an international publication's rich list

As part of the black history Month celebration, complex released its candidates for its Top Black Billionaires of the world list

South Africans and Nigerians were proud to see their country's men featured on a global stage and celebrated the billionaires

Some of Africa's richest men are getting international recognition for their wealth.

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote were recently included on the Complex Top Black Billionaires of the World list alongside the likes of TV personality Oprah Winfrey, hip hop artist Jay Z and basketball player Micheal Jordan, according to Africa Facts Zone.

Dangote gets USA recognition alongside other black billionaires Photo credit: @bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote and Motsepe were two of the nine black billionaires featured in the international publication's list as part of Black History Month.

African billionaires are richer than some famous celebrities in the US

Nigerian industrialist Dangote is undoubtedly the wealthiest man in Africa, with a net worth of $13.5 billion at the start of 2023, according to Forbes.

The Nigerian billionaire surpassed the likes of Jay Z with a net worth of $1.3 billion and Oprah Winfrey, who has a net worth of $2.7 billion,

Much to many social media users' surprise, South Africa's richest black man, Patrice Motsepe's net worth is more significant than Oprah Winfrey's riches, sitting at $2.9 billion at the start of 2023. Mostepe was third on the Complex list, just behind US billionaire Robert Smith.

Africans react to Dangote, other black billionaires being celebrated globally

@OdiLosaba said:

"Aliko and Patrice are the stepfathers of this continent."

@Gatshmanim said:

"This is the news we want to hear, black excellence."

@TheVerved said:

"Dangote has been "included"? He's the richest black person alive. He doesn't need to be included, others have to be added to him! Do not desecrate his name."

@Kittyprincezam2 said:

"Tbh it’s always Nigeria and South Africa moving Africa."

@KoskeiSonoya said:

"I'm just happy that the richest black man lives and operates his business in Africa. This means you don't have to move abroad to build wealth." @BernardKoloo said: "I respect this man @AlikoDangote look at the gap. It's wider than the other three combined. Respect."

@moloko_bokang said:

"This group right here represents black excellence, not thieving politicians, scammers and drug dealers. Patrice Motsepe has been donating 50% of his annual earnings for a couple of years through the Motsepe foundation. Respect!"

Dangote to pocket N293bn from cement company massive sales in 2022

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Africa's richest man will walk home with over N293 billion as dividends from his cement company, Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote's cement company recorded a revenue jump of 16.96% in 2022 to hit a high of over N1.61 trillion

Dangote's dividend is more than the budget of 25 states for the fiscal year of 2023

Source: Legit.ng