In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Otu, on Friday, March 3, 2023, and submitted to the Nigerian Exchange, the company revealed plans to change its organisational structure.

With this change, the organisation will have a banking subsidiary along with other subsidiaries in the financial services sector.

Part of the statement read,

“The CBN has granted approval-in-principle for Zenith Bank to operate a non-operating financial holding company structure.

“Furthermore, the CBN approved Mr Jim Ovia as the Chairman of Zenith Holdco Plc (in-formation and for Mr Jim Ovia to also continue as the Chairman of Zenith Bank until the commencement of Zenith Holdco.”

Joins the list of banks with holding structure

This move will increase the number of banks operating as a financial holding company in the country.

Currently, there are a few banks that have already adopted this business model, including First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Access Bank.

Holding companies provide a way for banks to diversify their operations and offer a broader range of financial products and services. They can also help banks to manage risks and improve efficiency by consolidating operations and resources across different business units.

The CBN has been supportive of this trend, encouraging financial institutions to explore different business models that can help to drive growth and innovation in the sector. I

n addition to Zenith Bank, the CBN has also recently granted approval to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) to operate as a financial holding company.

As the financial sector continues to evolve, more institutions will likely adopt this business model and transform their operations to meet the needs of their customers better.

List of holding company

Access Holdings Plc

FBN Holdings Plc

FCMB Group Plc

FSHD Holding Company

GTB Hold Co

Stanbic Ibtc Holdings Plc

Zenith Bank

