Zenith Bank's Deputy Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji, has left her position after over ten years of service

Umeoji's abrupt end is in obedience to the Central Bank of Nigeria's new rules limiting the tenure of bank directors

CBN defends its new rule that it will strengthen corporate governance practices in the banking industry

Dr. Adaora Umeoji, who held the position of Deputy Managing Director at Zenith Bank Plc, has retired from the financial institution in adherence to the new tenure limits for bank executives that were recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Her retirement became effective on February 24th, 2023.

Zenith Bank disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited that was signed by its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Otu.

The bank statement reads:

“We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the retirement of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji from the board of Zenith Bank Plc with effect from February 24, 2023.

“This follows the expiration of her tenure of office as Deputy Managing Director in line with the CBN circular No. FPR/DIR/PUB/CIR/001/070 dated February 24, 2023. The board wishes her success in her future endeavours.”

Why are banks directors resigning

On February 24th, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular that Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) can serve for a maximum of 10 years, subject to the terms of their engagement approved by the board of directors of banks.

Part of the statement reads:

"If an executive, who is a DMD, becomes the MD/CEO of a bank before the end of their maximum tenure, their cumulative tenure shall not exceed 12 years.

"However, for an ED who becomes a DMD, their cumulative tenure as ED and DMD shall not exceed 10 years.

Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) can serve for a maximum period of 12 years in a bank, broken into three terms of four years each, except for Independent Non-executive Directors (INEDs)."

Among other guidelines, CBN noted that the cumulative tenure limits of EDs/DMDs/MDs and NEDs across the banking industry is 20 years.

Dr. Umeoji has over 20 years in cognate banking experience, the reason she was affected.

First Bank's top director, Shobo, resigns

In a similar development, First Bank of Nigeria's deputy managing director, Gbenga Shobo, has also resigned.

The guidelines limit executive directors, deputy managing directors, and managing directors to a maximum tenure of 10 years

The new guidelines is expected to affect many other bank executives and non-executive board members

