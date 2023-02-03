Dangote, Rabiu and Adenuga Lead Forbes Africa’s Richest People’s List for January 2023
- 19 African billionaires from seven countries are worth a combined $18 billion
- Three Nigerians occupied the first 10 positions on the Forbes Africa billionaires list
- Dangote has held on to the position for the past 12 years and South Africa’s Johann Rupert takes the second spot
According to Forbes, Africa’s billionaires lost a combined $3.1 billion in the last 12 months.
Africa’s 19 billionaires are worth an estimated $18.5 billion, a decline from $84.9 billion in 2021, despite the presence of new millionaires on the list.
The 4 per cent decline follows a 15 per cent increase on the heels of surging stock prices across Africa.
The moguls’ fortunes dipped as equity values across the world are falling with the S&P All Africa index dropping more than 20 per cent in the last nine months of 2022.
Billionaires from seven out of the continent’s 54 countries made the Forbes list.
Three Nigerians dominate Africa
Per Forbes list, Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s richest man and an industrialist, who lost $400 million saw his fortune stand at $13,5 billion.
Dangote has remained Africa’s richest person for 12 years in a row and South African luxury goods merchant, Johann Rupert clings onto the second position for the second year with about $10.7 billion.
Three Nigerians dominate the latest list with BUA Group’s Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu taking the 4th position with $7.6 billion while Globacom’s Mike Adenuga clinches the 6th position with $6.3 billion.
The recent Forbes report differs from Bloomberg Billionaires Index where Dangote dropped to the 84th position from the 80th position he occupied in January and lost about $8 million.
On the Bloomberg list, Dangote is worth about $19 billion and is listed as an industrialist.
The top billionaires on the Forbes list are
- Aliko Dangote: $13.5bn
- Johann Rupert & family: $10.7bn
- Nicky Oppenheimer & family: $8.4bn
- Abdulsamad Rabiu: $7.6bn
- Nassef Sawiris: $7.3bn
- Mike Adenuga: $6.3bn
- Issad Rebrab & family: $4.6bn
- Naguib Sawiris: $3.3 bn
- Patrice Motsepe: $3.2bn
- Mohamed Mansour: $2.9bn
Legit.ng reported that Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s earnings crashed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, sending him sliding down on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
As of the time of writing, Dangote occupies the 85th position on the list, dropping from the 80th position he occupied for most of January 2023.
The Nigerian industrialist lost $8.7 million, about N4 billion, in one day due to investors’ negative sentiment in the shares of his cement company, Dangote Cement.
Source: Legit.ng