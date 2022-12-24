A viral video has shown a local fast-food restaurant owner fighting with her customer over new notes

In the video, the restaurant gripped her customer's shirt hard, demanding he pays for the meal while he argued that he had no other money with him

The scuffle caused chaos in the community as residents tried to clarify that the notes paid by customers were genuine

A local restaurant owner humiliated and assaulted one of her customers for paying for food with the redesigned 1,000 naira note.

The video of the incident posted on Twitter showed a lady, the restaurant owner, requesting that the man pays for his lunch with the soon to be outdated naira note.

Surprised, the man replied that the new notes were gotten from the bank and recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Restaurant owner rejects new naira note Photo credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

The restaurant owner refused to accept the explanation and aggressively ripped the man's trousers while demanding the old notes.

Premium Times reports captured the war of words between the restaurant owner and her customer.

“Give me my money immediately, what kind of rubbish is this,” the food seller yelled at the man as she continued to drag him.

“I never see dis kind money before, I no dey collect,” the woman said in Pidgin English.

“Na dey new note na, which one be dis?” the man responded, shouting at top of his voice.

Another woman, who apparently came over to intervene, backed the food seller in rejecting the note. “Oga, pay your money,” she said to the man.

Residents appeal for leniency

The scuffle attracted a small crowd as the food seller insisted the note was fake.

She also called the man a thief and continued to harass him. The woman and the man intermittently spoke in the Yoruba Language.

Although it is unclear where and when the event occurred, it clearly demonstrates the public's lack of knowledge about the redesigned 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began circulating on December 15.

BusinessDay reports that PoS operators are still transacting with old Naira notes due to scarcity of the new notes and also Nigerians' rejection.

Abuse the naira, go to jail': CBN warns Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has sent a note of warning to Nigerians on the abuse of the naira.

The new naira notes will be legal tender with the old notes till Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The new notes are in the denomination of N1,000, N500, and N200 and CBN expect Nigerians to respect the new notes.

