UN-POLAC Honours Distinguished Nigerian Women With Peace Award

The United Nations has recognized a number of prominent Nigerian businesswomen

They were honored for their significant contributions to global peace and security, as well as the restoration of humanity's dignity

A total of seven women made the list and were celebrated during a glitzy ceremony in Abuja

In recognition of their strides in service to humanity and the nation, the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC), has recognized and honored select Nigerian women with a peace award.

The UN-POLAC is an international autonomous institution with a mandate to enhance the effectiveness of the UN millennium development goals and UNESCO Culture of Peace Programme, particularly the maintenance of peace and security and the restoration of human dignity.

The event, which was held at Nigeria National Merit Award House, Abuja in commemoration of the 2022 World Humanitarian Day Celebration and the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, saw the recognition of eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in service to humanity and the nation at large.

Odiri Erewa Meggison(middle) bags two honours Credit:@unesco

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that Director of External Affairs, British American Tobacco, West and Central Africa (BAT), Odiri Erewa-Meggison, was honoured as a “Distinguished Woman of Peace and Honour” and conferred with the Queen Amina Heroine Award.

Other awardees include; Dr. Beauty Oladejo, Chief Medical Director, Perez Medicare Hospital, Lekki; Rev. Mrs. Okafor Esther Ngozi, wife of Apostle Victor Chinwuba, founder of Crusaders Evangelical Ministry Worldwide; Hon. Mrs. Joy Iwuchukwu, Deputy Chairman, Aba North LGA, Abia State; Hajia Zara Mohammed Sule; Dr. Offor Dianarose Iyeoma and Rev. SR. DR. Ernestina J.K Edoziem.

Reacting to the award, Odiri said,

“The nature of this award is one I am particularly proud of, and I hope this inspires young women alike to stay dedicated to their passion and act as shining lights wherever they are. African women, as far as I can remember, consistently strive to be the best in all they do, shuffling between crucial roles in the family and society.

“It is inherent, therefore, that in contributing to the growth of our nation, while achieving great exploits and feats, we must also ensure the promotion of peace as development can happen only when there is peace"

In his keynote address at the event, Deputy Country Director, UN POLAC, Honourable Peter Ohagwa, stated that UN POLAC’s commitment towards achieving its goals, which include contributing to peace and security, as well as promoting the United Nations objectives in the maintenance of global peace in communities as well as ensuring collaboration between groups and individuals remain sacrosanct.

The prestigious Queen Amina Heroine Award category recognizes women who have exhibited uncommon bravery and strength in the face of adversity to achieve success, while the Distinguished Woman of Peace and Honour Awards (DWOPHA) honors the inspiring work of women whose encouragement, leadership, and commitment to peace stand out as beacons of hope to young women.

