A lot of money is spent this Christmas period, and business-minded people can make extra money

Tours, holiday events and other things can make you extra income during this period as people embark on celebrations

Businesses like baking, confectionery, and others are booming businesses this celebration period

The holiday season is a season of heavy spending and plenty of cash in circulation as businesses scramble for clients.

There will also be a lot of scrambling for money, and established businesses will also take advantage of the yuletide to make a few bucks.

The season presents the opportunity to make money as people look out for businesses that will quickly grant them a quick turnover of funds.

A few business ideas would put a few bucks into your bank account.

Christmas decor

Nigeria is already challenging, but Nigerians still love the holiday period. They show this by spending a lot of money on Christmas decorations.

Offices, homes, shops and businesses make budgets for Christmas decorations all over Nigeria.

The business is not capital-intensive because the items used for decorations are less expensive.

Event planning

People plan a lot of celebrations during the Christmas period. Companies plan schools and shops, and many businesses plan end-of-the-year events and vote huge budgets for them.

Also, large organisations plan end-of-the-year retreats for their staff as they wind down the year.

Travel and tours:

Many organisations plan to travel and tour for their staff during the holiday period.

The travel and tour industry has experts, but a few savvy people who know their way around some historic and fun spots can cash in on this to make extra income this season.

You can ask friends and family if they or anyone they know are planning travel events.

You can manage their calendar, fill out visa applications, book hotels and flights, schedule transportation to and from the airports, and perform other logistics.

Branded gift items.

Many souvenirs would also be required as companies and businesses plan the end-of-the-year events.

Brand items like umbrellas, diaries, mugs, pens and other things would be branded by the companies.

Cleaning and fumigation.

As the year winds down, homes, businesses, shops and other areas are emptied during this period, throwing up a lot of unwanted pests, rats and other undesirable visitors.

You can make about N150,000 from the business.

Short lets

Hotels make a lot of money on short lets as people travel to new places.

Short lets give out an apartment or room to people for an extended period, basically for two days.

The business has additional facilities such as furnishing, kitchenettes, cooking and items necessary for comfortable living.

Short lets are a relatively new business in Nigeria but are gradually picking up and booming.

If you have a spare room or apartment, you can make quick money from it.

Hampers

Businesses dole out wrapped gifts during the Christmas period. They come in packed or packaged items known in Nigeria as Christmas Hampers.

Baking and confectionery items

The most significant and fastest-moving business during Christmas is the food business.

People eat so much during this period, and a variety of food is in hot demand.

You may need to learn how to bake or prepare confectionery items, but you can outsource them after securing contracts.

You can hire confectioners and bakers to meet your client’s needs.

Photography

Photography is alive and thriving despite the intrusion of smartphones and selfies.

The industry is vibrant, with a lot of money to be made from the business.

As people wind down the year, many would love to keep their memories on their phones and on their walls and tables.

Good photographers would be in hot demand this Christmas period.

During this period, people make family portraits to preserve memories.

Also, weddings, significant events and other notable events occur during this period.

The business can make quick money for savvy photographers.

