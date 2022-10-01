These are not good times to be an employee, particularly a Nigerian worker, regardless of pay grade

Rising inflation has eaten substantially into workers' take-home income in value terms in one year

This report breakdown the amount of money cut off from workers Nigerian workers' salaries due to inflation

Nigerian workers are sinking into deeper poverty, no thanks to the rising inflation.

It is even worst for an average Nigerian worker within the salary grade of N30,000 minimum wage and N200,000.

Recently the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced Nigeria’s headline inflation rose 20.52 per cent in August 2022 on a year-on-year basis. This is the highest level it has been since 2005.

For a Nigerian earning the National Minimum Wage at N30,000 per month, or N360,000 per year, when the annual salary is adjusted for inflation, the take-home pay in the last year has been reduced by N61,295 in real terms.

The Cost of inflation on Nigerian workers

Economists calculate workers’ real income by dividing their wages by the annual inflation rate. It is calculated as [Wages / (1 + 20.62%) = Real Income].

Using the above formula, an average Nigerian worker’s annual salary of N360,000, when adjusted for inflation, is actually N298,705, or N24,892 monthly.

How much is lost to inflation

According to job website analysis, the average starting salary of Nigerian graduates is at N100,000.

For a graduate who celebrated securing a job a year ago at N100,000 monthly and N1.2 million annually, what that salary can now buy has dropped by a whopping N204.315 as of the end of August 2022.

This is due to the fact that the N1.2 million annual salary is now worth N995,685 in real terms, or N82,973 monthly.

Other salary grades and losses

Using the above formulae, here is the workers' actual salary according to to pay grade.

Monthly Salary real monthly salary when adjusted to inflation how much lost to inflation N30,000 N24,892 N5,108 N50,000 N41,486 N8,514 N100,000 N82,973 N17,027 N150,000 N124,680 N25,320 N200,000 N165,947 N34,053 N250,000 N207,434 N42,566

It will take an average Nigerian worker over 3 years to buy the new iPhone 14pro

