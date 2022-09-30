Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce

This is coming just three years after her divorce from Bezos made her one of the world's richest with a $36 billion settlement

Scott is currently the fourth richest woman in the world, and she is currently worth over $27.4 billion

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett.

Her decision comes two years after she divorced Bezos and walked away with 4 per cent of Amazon, a cut worth roughly $36 billion at the time.

New York Times reports that Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State Tuesday, and court records published on Thursday show Jewett did not contest the divorce.

MacKenzie Scott, two years ago agreed to a huge $36bn divorce settlement with Bezos Credit: Evan Agostini

Source: Facebook

Scott, who is reputed as the world’s fourth richest woman, divorced Bezos in 2019 after 25 years of marriage and married Jewett, a former high school science teacher

Scott's second marriage, what happened?

According to a copy of the filing, Ms. Scott requests that the couple’s property be divided according to a separate contract, the details of which were not included in the petition, Bloomberg reports.

Jewett and his lawyer are reported to have signed the filing.

MacKenzie Scott worth

Scott is one of the wealthiest people alive.

According to Bloomberg billionaire index, she is reported to have a net worth of $28.9 billion as of Saturday, 1 October 2022.

Source: Legit.ng