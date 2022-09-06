A 31-year-old lady who quit her job says she now makes about N10 million monthly from her side hustle

Alice Everdeen stated that she makes the money recording voiceovers for clients like Amazon and Airline companies

She said he works 3-5 hours every day to avoid burnout because the work is very flexible and she chooses her schedules

Alice Everdeen worked for 50 hours weekly two and half years ago and earned $42,000 per annum as a content creator for a supplement firm.

She did not find fulfilment working in an office. So she resigned from her job and began to pursue her voiceover side business full-time. She now earns N9,9m monthly, according to CNBC.

Alice Everdeen makes N10 million recording voiceovers Credit: Everdeen

Source: Getty Images

Big clients, big money

In 2021, she made $101,000 working with clients like Amazon, Southwest Airlines and OnluFans. However, she worked fewer hours than in her former job.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With her earnings, she renovated a school bus and made it liveable with $80,000.

Everdeen said she keeps her work hours short to avoid burnout.

Stress from work provokes anxiety

According to a recent survey, 28 per cent of employees reported burning out in 2021. In addition, more than one-third have reported they experienced depression, lack of motivation or anxiety about work.

The reason, according to experts, is due to high expectations.

Everdeen said that working a few hours a day does not mean she is not passionate about her work; it makes her daily life sustainable.

17-year-old says he tried 26 different side businesses and found best ones paying up to $40,000 daily

Legit.ng reported that Canden Boof is known as the king of TikTok side businesses. The 17-year-old teenager is a self-starter and has gathered almost one million followers and 15.4 million views on TikTok.

On his TikTok account, he posts videos of himself testing out gigs he has seen others advertise on the platform.

According to Boof, he started testing the TikTok side business series a few years ago when he was 13 -14 years old. He said he loved watching people online show the different ways they make money.

Source: Legit.ng