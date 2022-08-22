Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has once again demonstrated he is the man with Midas touch

Dangote bounced back from a recent loss in fortune to generate nearly N14 billion on Monday

His newfound money has propelled him to the 73rd position on the world billionaire list

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has bounced back from the huge losses that saw over N300 billion wiped off his wealth in 8 hours.

On Monday, 22 August 2022, Bloomberg reports that Dangote's wealth jumped by $34.8 million which is over N14.9 billion when exchanged at N430 to a dollar.

Dangote's latest surge in fortune has moved him six places to sit at 73rd on the list world's most powerful billionaires.

Movement of Dangote's wealth in one week. Credit: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Dangote's total networth is now at $19.6 billion at Monday and he has so far in 2022 made $537 million.

Dangote's wealth widens to closest rivals in Africa

Other Africans on the Bloomberg 500 billionaire list include Johann Rupert and family, Nicky Oppenheimer and Natie Kirsh, both from South Africa, and Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire.

According to Bloomberg, Johann Rupert, Africa's second richest man, is worth $9.47 billion and ranks 209th in the world, 130 places behind Dangote.

Most of Rupert's fortune is derived from Cie Financiere Richemont, a publicly traded luxury goods manufacturer and retailer and the world's largest luxury watchmaker.

Other richest men from Africa are:

Nicky Oppenheimer(South Africa)- $8.28 billion

Natie Kirsh(South Africa)- $8.04 billion

Nassef Sawiris(Egypt)- $6.87 billion

