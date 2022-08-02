Elon Musk's father has said he is not proud of the billionaire and some members of the family as they have done somethings wrong

According to Errol, there has been opprobrium in the family due to a list of things he failed to mention

He said his son, Elon is frustrated with his plans to launch SpaceX into space, saying the billionaire is behind by five years

Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s father revealed on an Australian radio programme that he was not proud of the Tesla co-founder.

He stated that the billionaire is the only one in the whole family who has done something wrong and also the family, saying this has gone on for a long time.

Elon Musk and his father, Errol Credit: Alex Kimosi

Source: Getty Images

Family on a wrong path?

In the 20-minute interview on the show, the senior Musk spoke about his son and the rest of his family, including Elon’s younger brother, Kimbal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 76-year-old who fathered two children with his stepdaughter said as a family, they have been doing a lot of things wrong for a long time, saying it is not as tough if we suddenly started doing something.

He told the show that his children including the billionaire, Kimbal, and Tosca had travelled around the world with him since they were little where they visited places such as China and the Amazon forest in South America.

He said he had taken his children to places but Musk has sort of surpassed the mark.

The elder Musk said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is not as happy as he should be because he’s behind schedule with his firms.

According to him, the richest man in the world is behind by five years, saying his son is frustrated with the slow take of the launch of SpaceX’s huge Starship spacecraft a long time ago.

Business Insider reported that in the interview, the elder Musk said Elon’s younger brother, Kimbal is his pride and joy, stating that Kimbal too is a billionaire but nowhere near as rich as Elon who is worth about $260 billion.

Forbes magazine had put Kimbal’s wealth at $700 million in 2021 as his father said he is happy in his marriage with Christiana Wyly because they spent a lot of time together.

Musk's turbulent love life

Errol said he is worried about Elon not finding a stable partner who will sacrifice her career and take care of him.

Elon Musk was married three times to Justine Wilson, his first wife and twice to Talulah Riley and was involved romantically with many celebrities, including Amber Heard and Grimes, the musician.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal has said quoted an unnamed source last month as saying that the billionaire had a fling with Nicole Shanahan, Google co-founder’s wife, Sergey Brin, an allegation Musk continued to deny.

Elon Musk’s 76-year-old dad fathers a child with stepdaughter

Legit.ng reported that just like his son, Errol Musk, the father of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk said he wants to do his bit in helping the global population to grow one child at a time.

He said this while he announced in a recent interview that he welcomed another child with his stepdaughter, 41 years his junior on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The 76-year-senior Musk told The Sun that he had a child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Bezuidenhout in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng