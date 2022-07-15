Like his son who had recently twins with one of his executives, Elon Musk's father, Errol said he fathered a child with his stepdaughter, Bezuidenhout

The elder Musk said the child was born in 2018 and is their second child after welcoming a boy five years ago

According to him, his daughters are shocked because they see Bezuidenhout as their sister, adding that he does not live with her but they share affection for each other

Just like his son, Errol Musk, the father of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk said he wants to do his bit in helping the global population to grow one child at a time.

He said this while he announced in a recent interview that he welcomed another child with his stepdaughter, 41 years his junior on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Elon Musk's dad fathers a child with stepdaughter

Source: Getty Images

Two kids with stepdaughter

The 76-year-senior Musk told The Sun that he had a child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Bezuidenhout in 2019.

Errol Musk and his stepdaughter welcomed a son, Elliot Rush, who is now five years old.

The elder Musk married, Heide, Bezuidenhout's mother when Bezuidenhout's was 4 years old and stayed married for 18 years and they share two children.

He married Elon Musk’s mother were married from 1970-1979 and had three children, Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

Business Insider reports that the billionaire’s father told The Sun that the child was not planned and said that his stepdaughter, now his baby mother lived together for 18 months after giving birth to their first child. He said they no longer live together but have affection for each other.

Other children appalled

According to him, his daughters were surprised by his relationship with his stepdaughter. The New York Times said that he had fathered a total of seven kids.

He said his daughters saw Bezuidenhout as their sister and that they still feel a bit creeped out because she is their half-sister.

The elder Musk reiterated his son’s opinions on population growth, saying that the only ‘we are here on earth for is to reproduce and added that if he could have another child, he would.

He is estranged from his billionaire son, Elon Musk.

