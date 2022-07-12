Nigerian pastors have named in the list of the world's richest pastors who are said to be worth millions of dollars

Pastors from the United States of America dominates the list with the highest number of richest pastors in the world

There have been controversy recently surrounding the wealth of pastors and their churches and if the church should remain recorgnised as not-for-profit organisations

Recently, the Redeemed Christian Church of God unveiled its multi-billion naira 14-storey commercial edifice in Lagos, Nigeria.

The church stated that rental income from the building it calls Trinity Towers will be used for its charity work or Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

Top 5 richest pastors in the world Credit: South China Morning Post / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The unveiling of the building sparked online debates about the church as not just a not-for-profit organisation but a viable business venture where the pastors are richer than most state governors in Nigeria.

The churches are known for their imposing buildings which accommodate thousands of congregants every week.

Below is the list of the richest pastors in the world.

Kenneth Copland

The Pulse reports that US televangelist, Kenneth Copland tops the list of the world’s richest pastors.

Born in 1936, Copland is the founder of Kenneth Copland Ministries in Texas United States.

Author, public speaker and television host, Copland is worth about $300 million.

Bishop David Oyedepo

The Nigerian-born cleric needs no introduction but Oyedepo is the Pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners’ Chapel or Cannanland, headquartered in Otta, Ogun State.

Known for his faith-based teachings, Oyedepo owns one of the biggest church buildings in the world with 50,000 seater auditorium and two universities: Landmark University and the renowned Covenant University.

Oyedepo reportedly flies around the world in three private jets.

He owns several properties in Nigeria, the US and the UK.

Oyedepo is worth $150 million

Pastor Pat Robertson

The American preacher is a successful businessman. He is reported to have served in the US Marine Corps before he went to Law school.

He was said to have failed his bar exams and enrolled in the New York Theological Seminary, launching his Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) after leaving the seminary.

He is the founder and CEO of the Christian Coalition, a Christian Right Organisation that raises money and public support for political candidates who are conservatives.

He ran for the office of president in the 1980s.

He is worth $100 million

Benny Hinn

The faith preacher, who reportedly apologised for teaching prosperity through tithing, is said to be worth $60 million.

Renowned for televised healing crusades, Benny Hinn parks auditoriums and stadiums with his crusades where it is reported that healings take place without his personal touch.

He founded the Orlando Christian Centre in 1983.

Chris Oyakhilome

The Nigeria-born faith preacher popularly known by his followers as Pastor Chris pastor Believers’ Loveworld or Christ Embassy headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Oyekhilome is worth about $50 million.

The suave pastor’s television ministry has endeared him to many young people in Nigeria and Africa. He also runs Loveworld Television, a 24 hours satellite television station.

He is a televangelist and has his church spread across Africa.

The church runs an NGO called the Innercity Missions. It also has three Christian television channels that include LoveWorld Plus, LoveWorld TV and LoveWorld SAT.

Pastor Chris is undoubtedly one of the richest pastors in the world.

Source: Legit.ng