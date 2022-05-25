Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria has expressed worries about the devaluation of the Naira at both the official and unofficial market

The association is concerned that speculation is driving the rate up high in the unofficial market amid dollar scarcity

Nigeria will hold its general election to pick a new president in eight months' time, and this could further affect Naira

Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria, has hinted that many Nigerians are saving in dollars because they worry the Naira could tumble to N800 per dollar.

According to him, people are starting to lose faith in the naira's worth due to devaluation, and no one wants to save in naira.

In an interview with the Punch, he also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to rethink its decision to bar Bureaux de Change Operators from receiving foreign exchange.

Gwadabe also urged the CBN to establish BDCs’ autonomous foreign exchange trading window (BAFEX) with a determined maximum daily limit.

The CBN had in July 2021 officially called off the processing of applications for BDC licenses and sale of forex, saying bureaux de change had become a conduit for illicit forex flows and graft, Dailytrust reports.

But Gwadabe noted that the creation of the BAFEX window is one of the strategies that the association came up with to save the naira from further decline and enhance exchange rate stability.

His words:

"There is no patriotism in capitalism. You cannot tell me to sell my money at N416 when somebody will buy from me at N600, even if you put a fence. So, this is the thing.

"The economy is suffering. People are hoarding. Confidence is being lost. People are losing confidence on the value of the naira because of depreciation, nobody wants to keep naira. Before you know it, inflation is about 16.5 per cent and the naira is losing value.

"So, the best thing any rational human being will do is to do currency subscription. We are seeing speculation; we are seeing hoarding. You don’t need money now, but you are scared that if you don’t buy now, in the next six months, it may be N800. So, this is the issue."

