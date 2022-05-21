The world's richest man, Elon Musk has lost over $69 billion in 5 months, plunging his vast wealth to $201 billion

The shares of his car company, Tesla has take a major hit in recent times, losing about 10 per cent of its value

The company was booted out of S&P on Thursday, May 19, 2022, which infuriated its CEO, Elon Musk who called the platform a scam

The title of the world’s richest man in the world may slip through Elon Musk’s fingers as his wealth has now plunged to $201 billion, almost at par with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

The billionaire lost $69.1 billion following a tumble in Tesla stock, thereby jeopardising his quest to acquire the social media network, Twitter, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Elon Musk loses $69 billion in 5 months

During trading on Friday, May 20, 2022, the shares of his car company, Tesla from where the majority of his wealth comes, fell more than 10 per cent to trade at $636 per share at some point.

Tesla yanked off S&P

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Tesla was kicked out S&P 500 which infuriated Musk, calling it a scam.

Bloomberg states that a benchmark ESG stock index has removed Tesla Inc., sparking a debate about which companies do — and don’t — pass muster with socially aware investors.

The company has grown into a $735 billion company following its breakthrough in electric-vehicle engineering.

Affected by war in Ukraine, inflation and global market shocks

Analysts say the company’s shares are being affected by the war in Ukraine, the same forces affecting the global stock market. The company is also buffeted by rising interest rates, recession threats, supply chain problems and rising inflation.

Its shares have plunged more than that of Apple and Google. This allowed Tesla to get its astronomical stock price and make Elon Musk the wealthiest man in the world.

Nairametrics reports that over $400 billion worth of stock value disappeared since the company dropped 40 per cent on April 4, 2022.

