Dangote has continued his run of accumulation since the start of the year as new record reveals he made over N11.4 billion in hours

Bloomberg in its latest ranking reveals Africa's richest man is now 68th richest man in the world with a networth of $20.7bn

This happens as the four richest men in the world led by Elon Musk lost over $36 billion amid poor performance of the US stocks market on Thursday

Aliko Dangote's wealth is really having an amazing 2022, after jumping 48 places in four months to sit as the 68th wealthiest billionaire alive

According to Bloomberg, Dangote on Thursday, May 5, 2022, amassed $27.7 million(N11.4 billion) and he is now worth $20.7 billion.

The report also showed that since the start of 2022, Dangote has so far made $1.62 billion and was one of the few billionaires that recorded a positive Thursday.

Movement of Dangote's wealth Credit: bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Nairametrics reports that hundreds of billions of dollars in market value was whipped out from US stock causing some of the richest men in the world to lose their wealth.

In fact, only 26 out of the 100 on the Bloomberg billionaire list made money

The 4 richest men in the world wealth deplete

Elon Musk

As Elon Musk’s wealth decreased by $18.5 billion, it was the highest loss on the day for the world’s richest person. Elon Musk now has a net worth of $249 billion.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is currently valued at $140 billion, printing a $9.73 billion loss in wealth for the day.

Bernard Arnault

French fashion icon and Europe’s top entrepreneur, Bernard Arnault, is third on the list with a fortune estimated to be around $127 billion, though it has decreased by $4.84 billion for the day. It’s the only billionaire not from the tech sector in the top 4.

A large portion of his wealth comes from his controlling stake in LVMH, which he controls through his holding company Christian Dior.

Bill Gates

Fourth place goes to Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, the world’s most valuable software company.

Gates was the richest man in the world for many years. Recent data showed that his wealth valuation dropped by $2.68 billion for the day, bringing his wealth to $125 billion.

