The Central Bank of Nigeria has slapped commercial banks with N7 trillion in debits from their accounts

The money debited by the CBN belongs to customers and will be retained in the national vault unaccessible for withdrawals

Access, Zenith banks were the worst hit as the CBN once again invokes its cash reserve ratio (CRR) policy

Nigerian commercial banks are once again forced to count their losses as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forced bank to give up a substantial part of customers their customers deposit.

Banks use the money in deposit accounts to make loans to other people or businesses. In return, the bank receives interest payments on those loans from borrowers.

According to data gathered from ten commercial banks' financial statements, the CBN removed a whopping N7.02 trillion of customer deposits from banks' accounts and kept it in its vault.

Customers' deposits are an essential element of how banks generate profit.

Source: Getty Images

The deposits kept with CBN will not be available for banks to use in their day-to-day operations.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The banks include: Access Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, FCMB group and Sterling Bank Plc.

The others are; Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

Why does CBN do this

The CBN conducts this exercise using its Cash reserve ratio (CRR) policy, which was introduced in 2019, requiring banks to retain 27.5 percent of total customer deposits.

Godwin Emefiele in the last Monetary Policy meeting noted that the use of CRR is important in its fight against inflation, ThisDay reports

Breakdown of how much was removed from banks accounts by CBN

Access Bank- N1.47trillion

Zenith Bank - N1.25trillion

GTBank - N953 billion

UBA- N915.15billion

Union Bank - N454.8billion

Stanbic IBTC- N423.18billion

Fidelity Bank - N686.1billion

Wema Bank - N313.8billion

FCMB Group - N309.63billion

Sterling Bank - N243.87billion

Naira to crash to N600 per dollar this season as e-Naira app’s massive downloads continue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that while the e-Naira is seeing massive and impressive downloads, the actual Naira is eroding in the official market.

On Monday, December 6, the actual Naira closed at N415 at the official Investors and Exports window.

The eNaira has seen commendable adoption after it was launched in October this year. But experts are not sure if those downloading the app are using it or keeping it for future use or for fun.

Source: Legit.ng