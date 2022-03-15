A content creator who was making about N62 million every year from Tik-Tok has said she does not regret quitting the job to start her own app

Christen Nina De Guzman said she has helped over 7,000 content creators across major social media platforms

De Guzman notes that many creators are always short-changed by brands, hence her app which helps to close the pay gap

A content creator, Christen Nino De Guzman said she has always worked with content creators while she worked at Tik-Tok.

She said at the age of 31, she has helped launch creator apps for some of the biggest tech companies like Instagram and Pinterest, she wrote on CNBC.

Nina Left Tik-Tok Job to found an app Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

She said it is frustrating to see people face inequality in pay or pay gaps among content creators. So, De Guzman said she decided to quit her Tik-Tok job this year to launch an app called Clara for Creators.

7,000 influencers onboarded on her platform

According to the Latina, she has helped 7,000 influencers and content creators to share and compare pay rates and review their experiences working with brands.

She said there are a few obstacles to becoming a content creator on social media.

According to her, creators on Tik-Toks do not need to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in gear or tools, saying anyone can monetise content made from their smartphones.

Because of this, De Guzman says, more creators have gotten into business. She says they do not have enough knowledge about how much money they can make.

The pay gap in influencer marketing

Content creator deals are tricky, De Guzman says, and also depends on how much content they offer a brand and what platform.

She says brands ask influencers for their rates instead of offering the same pay to everyone or allowing room for negotiation.

Due to this, she says, creators sell themselves short, mostly for women of colour.

She said the reason she started her own business is she wanted creators to share reviews of brands they had worked with as well as how much they were paid for each campaign.

How she started her mission-based business

Content creator-turned mentor said she sent some cold messages to potential investors on LinkedIn on March 2021. By July, she had more than 10 pitch meetings and got a small investment from one person. She used that money to contract a team of developers who she worked with to develop and test the app.

Her app finally launched for iOS in January this year. Within one month, without spending any money on ads, more than 7,000 creators had signed up to share their rates with Clara, including Tik-Tok, her former employer.

She said by January 14, 2022, she left her job as Tik-Tok’s programme manager to work on her side business full-time while taking a huge pay cut.

