A 25-year-old woman who is addicted to surgery said she will continue to have them until she dies

Mary Magdalene has spent over N41 million in extreme procedures that almost took her life on the operating table

She currently sports a 38J breast size and said she is due for eyebrow implants that will complete her transformation look more like a Barbie

Social media star, Mary Mary Magdalene said she is addicted to surgery and cannot seem to stop after spending a whopping N41,500 million on nose, VJ and lip surgery.

She has amassed massive followers on Instagram and Tik-Tok due to her extreme surgeries.

Suregery addict spends millions on body enhancement

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old recently unveiled her latest round of surgery procedures after she got her fourth nose job to make a Barbie nose as well as cat-eye.

Transforming into an elf through operations

Reporting the procedure on social media, Magdalene gloated that her new face looks like an elf, her top lip is not moving at from the surgery, she said in a video clip on Instagram.

She added that her nose is swollen from the surgery and she talking weirdly.

The 25-year-old model recently posted a photo of herself eight days post-operation with her swollen face bandaged.

She said she has another operation scheduled in the coming weeks where she will have her eyebrows transplant, jaw and lips booked and then her face will be complete.

Rejected in the US

It is believed she might have flown to Russia for the surgeries after being unable to get the intense operation done in the US. She had earlier posted about the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine and worries it might derail her trip.

She got her first surgery at the age of 21 when she worked as a night club worker and an escort.

She said she cannot stop growing her breast which is at 38J. She said she will keep doing so until she dies.

She almost died in 2018 on the surgery table during a procedure to enlarge her VJ which she said she custom-designed.

Rebellious at 12

She revolted at the age of 12 after becoming wildly active and started doing drugs.

By age 17, she already working as a in a night club but now performs as an OnlyFans.

On the side, she is a professional artist, painting distorted, multi-coloured self-portraits that she sells online.

