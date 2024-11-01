The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that about seven vessels laden with petrol, crude oil and other items are due to arrive at Lagos ports

The NPA stated this and said that seven out of the nine expected vessels would discharge petroleum products and other items

The development comes amid a row between the Dangote refinery, the NNPC and independent marketers

The Nigerian Ports Authority has disclosed that seven ships would dock with crude oil on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Lagos ports.

The NPA disclosed this in its Daily Shipping Position, saying seven of the nine expected vessels would discharge diesel, crude oil, bulk urea, petrol, and aviation fuel.

Vessels to discharge petrol and other items

The NPC said:

“The remaining two vessels will berth with containers carrying different goods.

“The nine expected vessels will berth at Sifax, ENL Consortium Terminals, and Apapa Bulk Terminal, among other terminals in Lagos,” it said.

According to the NPA, about two vessels were waiting to discharge items at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports with bulk and aviation fuel, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

Dangote gives harsh conditions to marketers

The posts regulator said three vessels were discharging cargo and petrol containers at Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.

The development comes as the refinery and petroleum marketers are entangled in a brawl over product lifting from the facility.

A recent report by Legit.ng disclosed that Dangote Refinery has said it did not receive clearance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to supply petrol to independent marketers.

The refinery announced this on Thursday, October 31, 2024, as members of the Independent Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) asked the facility to release its petrol price.

Dangote refinery refuses to sell to marketers

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) president, Abubakar Maigandi, said his members had been to the refinery but could not lift petrol.

The IPMAN boss reacted to a statement by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, that his facility has about 500 million litres of petrol, which the marketers and the NNPC have not purchased.

Punch reports that the national president of PEROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, agreed with the IPMAN boss, saying that petrol marketers had approached the mega refinery for a deal to lift products but have not received any answers.

Governors take position on Dangote refinery

Also, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, the 36 state governors opposed petrol imports by marketers, saying they would oppose the newly built Dangote Refinery.

After a meeting, the governors disclosed this in a communique, stating that the Lekki-based refinery could positively impact the Nigerian economy and create jobs.

Meanwhile, the Dangote refinery debunked reports that it received payment from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for petrol lifting.

The refinery said it needs Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) clearance before selling petrol to marketers.

In the communique read by Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma, the Nigerian governors said the $20 billion refinery can supply products to the nation.

Marketers compare Dangote petrol price, imported fuel

Legit.ng earlier reported that petroleum products marketers explained why they had not purchased petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

The development followed a recent alarm by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the alleged boycott of his refinery by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and marketers.

The Nigerian billionaire said that the persistent queues in several filling stations nationwide are caused by marketers and NNPC not patronising his refinery.

