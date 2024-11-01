Dangote Petroleum Refinery has addressed insinuations that marketers are unable to get petrol out of his refinery

It stated this in response to claims that members are unable to load petrol from the Dangote Refinery after paying N40 billion

It also said that the release of Premium Motor Spirit to IPMAN has not been authorised or permitted by NNPCL

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has stated that it is false to imply that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is having trouble getting refined goods out of its refinery.

“Register with us”: Dangote advises marketers on how to get petrol from his refinery

Source: UGC

The company responded to IPMAN's assertion on Wednesday that its members are unable to load petrol from the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, even after they have paid N40 billion to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily show, IPMAN President Abubakar Garima said he was surprised to hear that Aliko Dangote, the $20 billion refinery's owner, claimed that marketers were boycotting his facility in order to purchase petrol from outside.

How Dangote responds

In contrast, the Dangote Refinery reiterated in its statement issued via its X page that it has not been paid by IPMAN for the procurement of refined petroleum products.

It stated that although discussions are ongoing with IPMAN,

“it is misleading to suggest that they (IPMAN Members) are experiencing difficulties loading refined products from our Petroleum Refinery, as we currently have no direct business dealings with them.”

As a result of the fact that the payment in question was made through NNPCL and not Dangote Refinery, the business stated that it could not be held accountable for any payments made to other parties.

Similarly, it stated that NNPCL has neither authorised nor approved the company's release of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to IPMAN.

Dangote Refinery recommended IPMAN to register with the company directly and pay for petroleum goods, highlighting its ability to supply Nigeria's need for all petroleum products.

“We would like to emphasise that we can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. At present, we can load 2,900 trucks per day and we have also been evacuating petroleum products by sea. We advise IPMAN to register with us and make direct payment as we have more than enough petroleum products to satisfy the needs of their members.

“Furthermore, we believe it is instructive for all stakeholders to refrain from making unfounded statements in the media, as that could undermine the economic re-engineering efforts of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Conducting business through public speculation is counterproductive and unpatriotic.

“In the interest of our country, we encourage all stakeholders to collaborate and heed the advice of President Tinubu, while promoting a unified approach, rather than engaging in media conflicts and needless propaganda,” the statement read in part.

Ghana gives condition to buy petrol from Dangote

Legit.ng reported that the head of Ghana's oil regulator stated that once Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery reaches full capacity, Ghana may purchase petroleum products from the plant..

Reuters reported that Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the chairman of Ghana's National Petroleum Authority, stated at the OTL Africa Downstream oil conference in Lagos that this may eliminate $400 million in petroleum imports from Europe each month.

He said that by eliminating freight costs, importing from Nigeria instead of Europe would lower the cost of other goods and services. He predicted that African nations will eventually settle on a single currency, which would reduce demand for US dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng