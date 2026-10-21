The NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.26% to 245,911.13 points, while market capitalisation increased to N159.67trn

Industrial and consumer goods stocks led the recovery, helping 28 gainers outperform 21 decliners

Austin Laz, ABC Transport and Cutix led the gainers, while Livestock Feeds and Guinea Insurance topped the losers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market returned to positive territory on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as investors added N410.86 billion to the market value of listed equities.

Market capitalisation rose by 0.26% from N159.26 trillion on Monday to N159.67 trillion, while the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) gained 632.79 points to close at 245,911.13 points from 245,278.34 points.

NGX recovers from N1.47 trillion loss as market capitalisation hits N159.67 trillion Photo: Denis Kalinichenko

Source: Facebook

The recovery followed Monday’s market decline, which wiped N1.47 trillion off the value of listed equities.

Total trading volume stood at 348.69 million shares exchanged in 32,588 deals.

NGX market summary

All-Share Index: 245,911.13 points, up 0.26% from 245,278.34 points.

Market capitalisation: N159.67 trillion, up 0.26% from N159.26 trillion.

Market value gain: N410.86 billion.

Trading volume: 348.69 million shares.

Total deals: 32,588 transactions, down 24.42% from 43,115 deals.

NGX top gainers

Austin Laz and Company Plc rose by 9.97% to N3.53 from N3.21.

ABC Transport Plc gained 9.92% to N6.65 from N6.05.

Cutix Plc advanced by 9.91% to N2.33 from N2.12.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc increased by 9.77% to N2.92 from N2.66.

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc rose by 9.76% to N4.50 from N4.10.

NGX top losers

Livestock Feeds Plc fell by 9.76% to N17.10 from N18.95.

Guinea Insurance Plc declined by 7.78% to N0.83 from N0.90.

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc dropped by 5.75% to N4.10 from N4.35.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc lost 4.69% to N3.05 from N3.20.

AIICO Insurance Plc declined by 3.06% to N3.80 from N3.92.

Austin Laz, ABC Transport and Cutix lead Nigerian stock market gainers Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

NGX sectoral performance

The market’s recovery was supported by gains in industrial and consumer goods stocks, alongside advances in selected market indices.

The NGX Industrial Index rose by 118.44 points from 10,140.51 to 10,258.95 points.

The NGX Lotus Islamic Index gained 197.25 points to close at 23,167.70 points.

The NGX Premium Index advanced by 168.89 points to 30,540.53 points from 30,371.64 points.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index increased by 11.58 points to 4,042.08 points.

The NGX Oil and Gas Index edged up by 0.50 points to 6,190.61 points

Dangote to gift 4m Nigerian students free Dangote refinery shares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has praised the Aliko Dangote Foundation for its plan to purchase IPO shares in Dangote Refinery on behalf of eligible Nigerian tertiary institution students, calling it a forward-thinking approach to youth empowerment and financial education.

Under the proposed scheme, every qualifying student aged 18 and above would receive 10 IPO shares at no cost to themselves, with the foundation bearing the financial burden. If fully implemented, the programme could reach up to four million.

Source: Legit.ng