Former President Goodluck Jonathan will unveil two Nigerian-assembled tricycle models, VZ150 and VZ200, produced by Zeetin Technologies

The company says the tricycles will provide affordable transportation for small businesses while creating jobs and supporting local manufacturing

Zeetin also plans to increase local content and introduce CNG-powered and electric tricycles in the future

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is expected to unveil two locally assembled tricycle models in Abuja on Wednesday, October 21, as Zeetin Technologies seeks to provide affordable transportation for traders, farmers, artisans and small businesses.

The tricycles, known as VZ150 and VZ200, are assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in the Idu Industrial Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), The Sun reported.

Goodluck Jonathan to Launch Nigerian-Made Tricycles in Abuja, Details Emerge

Source: UGC

The project is being undertaken in technical partnership with VIAR Motor Indonesia, a company with over 30 years of experience in three-wheeler engineering.

Chairman of Zeetin Technologies and Kakatar Group Limited, Azibaola Robert, said the initiative aims to lower transportation costs, boost domestic manufacturing and create employment opportunities.

Zeetin targets traders, farmers and small businesses

Robert said the tricycles were developed to address the transportation needs of businesses that rely on affordable vehicles to move goods and passengers.

He explained that the vehicles would serve market traders transporting merchandise, farmers delivering produce to urban markets, artisans moving materials and distributors handling last-mile deliveries.

“We are producing tricycles here in Nigeria to make it easier and cheaper for Nigeria’s small businesses to move goods and people,” he said.

According to Robert, the project’s benefits would extend beyond vehicle assembly to include skills development, technology transfer and opportunities for businesses supporting the manufacturing and distribution network.

He noted that Nigerian technicians had received training at VIAR’s manufacturing facility in Semarang, Indonesia, and were now applying their knowledge at the Abuja plant.

The facility is also expected to support employment across technical operations, quality control, sales and after-sales services, while creating opportunities for dealers, repair workshops and spare-parts traders.

Company plans to increase local content

Robert said Zeetin Technologies intends to gradually increase the Nigerian content of its tricycles by sourcing and manufacturing more components locally.

The strategy is expected to create additional business opportunities for indigenous manufacturers and suppliers as production expands.

The company is also planning to introduce compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered and electric tricycles to provide alternative energy options for commercial transport operators.

According to Robert, the first units assembled at the Abuja facility will be handed over to their owners during Wednesday’s unveiling, marking the company's entry into Nigeria’s domestic tricycle market.

Abuja manufacturing plant targets northern Nigeria

Robert described the project as an opportunity to establish Abuja as a manufacturing hub serving transportation needs across northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

He said the initiative was designed to support the economic activities of traders, farmers and commuters while strengthening the country's industrial capacity.

He also explained that the name Zeetin means “for you,” reflecting the company’s focus on developing products that support customers’ livelihoods.

Source: Legit.ng