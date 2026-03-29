At a time when many Nigerian households are finding it hard to cope with the busyness associated with modern living, some service-based startups are coming in to make things easier for them.

One of these startups is Kìítan Your Errand Girl, a shopping and errand service started by Bakare Olaitan Adetunji.

The company is based in Lagos. It helps busy people and families buy things they need without having to leave their homes.

Bakare Olaitan Adetunji told Legit.ng that she started Kìítan Your Errand Girl because she saw how hard it was for people to manage their responsibilities.

KYEG: A woman-led service is quietly changing how families manage their daily errands. Photo: ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

How Kìítan Your Errand Girl is helping households

Bakare Olaitan Adetunji said her company acts like a helper for its clients, doing their shopping and other tasks for them.

She said Kìítan Your Errand Girl does things like going to the market, buying groceries and getting essential items that people need.

This is to help people who do not have the time to do these things themselves.

Bakare Olaitan Adetunjis company is built around making daily life easier for people.

She wants to remove the stress of doing errands by getting things for people and delivering them to their homes.

Bakare Olaitan Adetunji said:

"Kìítan Your Errand Girl was started to make life easier for people who need help with their errands.

"We know how hard life can be, for people who work and have families.

Kìítan Your Errand Girl was started to give people their time and make sure they can still get the things they need every day."

She also said that the idea for Kìítan Your Errand Girl came from seeing how hard it is for people to manage their time.

"Over time we saw that people do not just need help they need a service they can trust to be there for them."

KYEG future

Bakare Olaitan Adetunji said that trust and consistency are very important for her company.

Clients trust Kìítan Your Errand Girl to do their shopping and other tasks for them. They know that the company will always do what it says it will do.

She said that the progress of the company has been slow and steady and that it has been built on trust and good relationships with clients.

KYEG is built to serve, support, and simplify the daily routines of its clients. Photo: @queenfiyyah

Source: Facebook

Bakare Olaitan Adetunji said:

"Trust is at the heart of what we do at Kìítan Your Errand Girl.

Once our clients know that we will always do what we say we will do everything else falls into place."

The company does things like grocery shopping and market errands. Delivers essential items to people's homes.

Each task is done based on what the client wants. The company makes sure that it gets the right things.

A key part of Kìítan Your Errand Girls approach is that it tries to understand its clients daily routines and what they expect.

This way, the company can be a helper for its clients, not just a service that does tasks.

She said:

"We pay attention to details because for many of our clients these tasks are a part of their daily lives.

They rely on us to get things right."

Building the company took a lot of patience, consistency and hard work at the beginning when it was still building trust with clients.

Adetunji said:

"When we first started, we focused on doing what we said we would do, being reliable and making sure every task was done properly. This helped us build trust with our clients over time.

"At its core Kìítan Your Errand Girl is about making daily life easier for people. We want to keep building a service that people can trust without hesitation."

New funding opportunity for SMEs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Plus Incubation Hub has started a program called the Plus Factor Grant Program.

This program is designed to help businesses that have good ideas but need money and support to grow.

The program will give these businesses money help them get into the market and provide them with resources to innovate.

Source: Legit.ng