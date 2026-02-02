Canal+ assures DStv subscribers of no immediate price hikes after MultiChoice takeover

Expect broader content offerings as Canal+ merges its library with MultiChoice’s

Canal+ reviews Showmax's future amid shifts in streaming strategy as competition intensifies with Netflix

The new owner of MultiChoice, Groupe Canal+, has sought to calm subscriber nerves following its takeover of the pay-TV giant, insisting there are no immediate plans to increase DStv subscription fees.

Canal+ Africa CEO, David Mignot, said the company is not considering any price hikes at the moment, despite concerns that a change in ownership could accelerate DStv’s long-standing annual price increases.

“We don’t have any price increase planned at this moment,” Mignot told the Sunday Times, responding directly to questions about Canal+’s pricing strategy for DStv and GOtv.

Why subscribers feared earlier price increases

Canal+ officially took control of MultiChoice on Monday, 22 September 2025, following a lengthy mandatory buyout process that concluded in October. As part of the acquisition, MultiChoice was folded into Canal+ Africa.

The takeover triggered anxiety among subscribers, largely because MultiChoice’s financial year is changing.

Previously, the broadcaster’s financial year ran from 1 April to 31 March, and DStv price adjustments were traditionally implemented at the start of that cycle.

Under Canal+, MultiChoice’s financial year-end will shift to 31 December to align with its parent company. This raised fears that DStv’s annual price increases could be moved forward from April to earlier in the year.

Although MyBroadband had earlier asked MultiChoice whether the new financial calendar would affect the timing of price changes, the company has yet to clarify the issue publicly.

Canal+ promises bigger and broader content

Beyond pricing, Canal+ is pitching the acquisition as a content-driven upgrade for DStv customers.

Mignot said subscribers should expect access to significantly more international programming, as Canal+ plans to merge its vast content library with MultiChoice’s existing catalogue.

“MultiChoice content is incredible. We will have the ability to use the strengths of the two groups,” he said.

According to Mignot, Canal+ holds the largest European content library, featuring thousands of movies and a substantial volume of American productions.

Combined, the two companies are expected to deliver around 10,000 hours of content annually across 20 to 35 languages.

Over the next decade, he said, this could translate into a catalogue exceeding 100,000 hours of content, designed to travel across markets where Canal+ operates.

Showmax under review as streaming strategy shifts

Canal+ is also reassessing MultiChoice’s streaming ambitions, including the future of Showmax.

Group CEO Maxime Saada revealed that Canal+ is considering rolling out its own streaming app in markets where MultiChoice operates, but a final decision has not been made.

The Canal+ app is already available in more than 30 countries, yet Saada said the company is still evaluating what to do with Showmax, which he described as commercially unsuccessful.

“Showmax is not a commercial success. It’s quite obvious,” Saada said, adding that Canal+ plans to significantly cut further investment in the platform as part of expected synergies.

Growth first, subscribers protected

Despite planned cost reductions, Canal+ insists it will tread carefully to avoid alienating subscribers.

Saada said the group’s strategy is focused on long-term growth, stressing that any changes will be designed to strengthen revenues without triggering customer losses.

The message, for now, is clear: no immediate DStv price hikes, more content on the horizon, and a cautious reshaping of MultiChoice’s streaming future.

