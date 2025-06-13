Rice importers have announced that the price of the commodity may change in 2025 as the FG’s import waiver expires

They disclosed that some notable brands, such as Mama’s Pride, Big Bull, and Royal Stallion, have seen a slight price uptick

They, however, said the price of the staple may remain affordable for the remaining year because of the old feedstock

Importers and dealers have disclosed that the price of rice in Nigeria will remain unpredictable but relatively affordable due to various government policies.

Recent data has shown that while some signs could point to price relief, domestic pressures are likely to keep prices elevated for the remainder of the year.

Market survey reveals a slight uptick in the prices of imported and local rice.

Current rice prices as of June 2025

The price of a 50kg bag of rice in Nigeria shows significant variation depending on the brand, location, and seller.

Average Range: ₦70,000 to ₦105,000

Local Brands: Typically fall in the ₦70,000 - ₦90,000 range.

Premium/Foreign Brands: Can range from ₦85,000 to over ₦110,000.

Affordable rice brands and current prices as of June 2025

Experts say for consumers seeking value, locally milled rice remains the most budget-friendly option.

Below are popular, affordable brands with their approximate current market prices for a 50kg bag.

Mama's Pride: ~₦70,000 - ₦85,000

Royal Stallion: ~₦77,000 - ₦80,000

Big Bull: ~₦77,000 - ₦80,000

Mama Gold: ~₦78,500 - ₦88,000 (Can be found for higher on some online platforms)

Abakaliki Rice: ~₦84,000+ (Tends to be cheaper in the East and more expensive in other major cities)

Mama's Choice: ~₦87,000 - ₦90,000

“Prices can vary significantly. For example, reports show prices can drop below ₦70,000 in areas with high import flows, while prices in major cities are often higher due to transportation costs,” Okechukwu Ikpe, a rice dealer, told Legit.ng

Price Prediction for the Rest of 2025

According to reports, several key factors are influencing the price of rice in Nigeria, such as inflation, production costs, and the paddy rice price increase.

Reports say there is a global projection that rice prices may continue to decline in 2025 due to strong production in Asia, especially India, which lifted export restrictions.

Also, government policies such as occasional waivers from the Nigerian government to increase supply and stabilise prices.

Experts predict new rice prices

According to analysts, despite the potential for relief from global markets, domestic pressures are likely to be the dominant force.

The high cost of local production and persistent inflation will likely outweigh the benefits of lower international prices.

Rice dealers unveil the cheapest and most expensive brands.

Therefore, the prediction is that rice prices in Nigeria will remain high and are likely to see a gradual increase through the end of 2025.

“We can expect prices to hover between ₦75,000 and ₦115,000, depending on the brand, quality, and location. It is unlikely that prices will fall below the ₦70,000 mark for a sustained period in major urban centres,” Ikpe said.

Dealers crash a 50kg bag of rice below N60,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of a 50kg bag of rice in Nigeria has plunged to an average of N54,000, following a combination of factors.

One of the factors includes reports of oversupply from India and panic over the alleged circulation of deadly rice in some border communities.

Market surveys conducted in Lagos and Ogun States revealed that the price of rice fell from around N58,000 in April to as low as N50,000 in some areas close to the Seme and Idiroko borders, Punch reports.

