Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has been ruled out for the rest of the season after an injury setback

The Nigerian striker is to undergo surgery following failed rehabilitation for an ankle problem

Dessers is expected to return to action ahead of the 2026/27 season after his latest injury setback

Nigeria has been dealt another setback after Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a persistent injury.

The 31-year-old forward has endured a stop-start campaign, struggling with fitness issues since his move to Greek giants Panathinaikos from Rangers last summer.

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers is poised to miss the rest of the campaign due to a lingering injury. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

What was expected to be a fresh start in Greece has instead turned into a frustrating period on the sidelines for the Super Eagles striker.

With surgery now confirmed as the next step, Dessers’ focus has shifted from recovery this season to rebuilding ahead of the next season.

Dessers' AFCON disrupted by injuries

Since arriving in Greece in a €4.6 million deal, Dessers has managed just eight appearances, all in the early part of the season, for Panathinaikos, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Injuries have followed the 31-year-old striker throughout, as an ankle problem limited his involvement early on, raising doubts about his fitness even before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dessers suffered a thigh injury just before Nigeria’s clash with Uganda, forcing an early return to Athens for specialised treatment. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Despite that, he still made the Nigerian squad for the competition and featured in a pre-tournament friendly against Egypt.

However, things took another turn during the tournament after a thigh injury forced him to withdraw before Nigeria’s opening match, cutting short his involvement and sending him back to Athens for treatment.

Injury setbacks ruin Dessers' campaign.

There was brief optimism in February when Dessers returned to training with the squad, as it looked like the Nigerian forward was close to making his comeback.

According to Greek outfit OnlyPao, that hope did not last as the 31-year-old forward suffered another setback that kept him out of action for weeks.

Panathinaikos initially opted for a conservative approach, combining rehabilitation with a tailored fitness programme.

Recent medical scans, however, confirmed that the underlying issue had not healed as expected.

With time running out and the problem persisting, the club’s medical team decided surgery was the only viable option.

The procedure is expected to sideline Dessers for at least three months, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Dessers' expected recovery timeframe

With the current campaign now out of reach, attention turns to what comes next.

Dessers is expected to use the recovery period to fully regain fitness and prepare for a fresh start in the 2026/27 season.

For both player and club, the hope is that a complete recovery will finally allow the Nigerian striker to show what he can offer.

Injuries, rather than performances, have defined Dessers' time in Greece so far, leaving him with plenty to prove.

The 31-year-old forward’s injury problem has caused him to fall behind in the list of preferred strikers in the Super Eagles squad.

Dessers leave Super Eagles AFCON camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cyriel Dessers left the Super Eagles camp in Morocco due to a thigh problem and will return to his club, Panathinaikos.

Eric Chelle issued an injury update on Dessers after the 3-1 win over Uganda, explaining that the striker will have a scan on a thigh problem, which is why he did not feature against the Cranes.

Source: Legit.ng