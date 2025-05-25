The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted two stolen vehicles from Canada and seized illegal goods worth over N3.247 billion, including codeine syrup, and others

Comptroller Babatunde Olomu revealed that six containers were found with falsely declared or prohibited items and highlighted that the seizures were made through international and inter-agency cooperation

As of May 21, 2025, the Command has generated over N1.094 trillion in revenue, with strict surveillance measures still in place at Apapa Port to combat smuggling and illegal activities

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted two stolen automobiles imported from Canada.

The Service also confiscated illegal commodities worth over N3.247 billion, including large quantities of codeine syrup, counterfeit medications, cosmetics, and used apparel.

During a news conference on Thursday, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, the Customs Area Controller, said that the vehicles were smuggled through the Apapa Seaport in a 40-foot container and were mistakenly declared as food items.

“The container marked MRKU 0904594 (40 FT) was found to contain two stolen vehicles from Canada. A 2024 model Lexus RX 450 with chassis number JTJCJNGA6R2017707 and a 2023 Lexus RX 350 with chassis number 2T2BAMCAPCO32741 were falsely declared as food items,” Olomu stated.

According to him, the Command also discovered five additional containers filled with illegal and fraudulently declared items, such as used clothing, codeine syrup, and unregistered pharmaceuticals.

“As a result of our painstaking efforts, we recently uncovered six containers laden with prohibited items, mostly unregistered pharmaceuticals.

"Other items in the seized containers include cosmetics, used clothing, and two vehicles illegally imported into the country. These seizures are worth a total DPV of N3.247 billion,” he said.

Providing details of the seizures, Olomu added:

“Container No. SUDU 8685733 (40 FT) contained 1,698 RTPL CSC cough syrup bottles with codeine concealed in 202 packages of water closets.

“Container No. MRSU 4846204 (40 FT) carried 1,690 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in toilet seats, with a street value of N2.7 billion.

“Container No. ONEU 1153150 (40 FT) held 1,584 packages of Globatin anti-marks and 30g Clobetasol cream, falsely declared as truck tyres.

“Container No. MRSU 3258823 (40 FT) contained unregistered pharmaceuticals such as Rabeprazole for injection, Zahifranil tablets, Vancomycin Hydrochloride, and Cyproheptadine with Vitamin B Complex, falsely declared as kitchenware and tables.

“Container No. SEKU 4716830 (40 FT) was found to contain 390 bales of used clothing, which contravenes import prohibition laws.”

As of 21 May 2025, the Command has collected over N1 trillion in revenue, according to Olomu, who also stated that the seizures were made through international cooperation and joint operations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Let me use this briefing to inform you that, having crossed the N1 trillion collection mark before the end of the fifth month, we have so far generated a total of N1.094 trillion as of 21 May 2025,” he said.

He mentioned earlier significant milestones, such as the collection of N18.2 billion in October 2024, N18.9 billion on 14 March 2025, and N18.919 billion on 20 May 2025.

“Our chronicle of outstanding revenue collection speaks boldly for us and attests to our capacity to do more,” he said.

Olomu issued a stern warning and emphasised that Apapa Port remains under close surveillance.

“Finally, let me use this briefing to warn that Apapa Port will remain a no-go area for any unlawful activity, and our officers are very much ready to uncover concealment and effect seizures or arrests where necessary,” he stated.

