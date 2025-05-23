SAGLEV Electromobility Nigeria Limited has set an ambitious target of rolling out 10,000 electric vehicles annually from its Lagos plant

The company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Gbenga Falaye, disclosed this during the facility’s tour

He said the company also plans to deploy 10,000 charging points in the next five years to drive adoption

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

SAGLEV has set a production target of 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually as it increases operations at its Lagos assembly plant.

Gbenga Samuel Faleye, chairman and chief executive of the company, said SAGLEV’s installed capacity is about 2,600 vehicles per annum on a single-shift basis.

SAGLEV plans to increase production to 10,000 annually Credit: Chalffy

Source: Getty Images

SAGLEV plans to roll out 10,000 EVs

He said the plant is designed to handle two and a half shifts weekly, allowing the firm to increase production to 10,000 vehicles annually without expansion.

He said the company is just beginning to roll out EVs, but the infrastructure and training are already functional to hit 10,000 vehicles in the plant.

“This does not include additional facilities that could be established in Abuja or Kano,” Faleye said.

Regarding EV adoption, he said the firm has assembled around 60 electric vehicles since it began operation and that customers have already booked the early shifts, showing growing interest in clean mobility.

The firm and its partners are also thinking of deploying 10,000 charging points in the next five years.

SAGLEV to set up 10,000 charging points nationwide

Faleye said the move will be the fastest-growing business segment in Nigeria, stating that SAGLEV’s EVs come with personal chargers, which 20kVA generators can power.

BusinessDay reports that the SAGLEV boss said that the notion that users need massive infrastructure for EVs is obsolete, stating that 15 hours of steady electricity weekly can power an EV.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has praised the company for aligning with the Nigerian government’s plan to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

FG commends SAGLEV

NADDC Director-General, Joseph Osanipin, represented by Felicia Oyegbolu, made the commendation during a tour of the facility in Lagos.

According to Osanipin, the plant is to show the world the activities of the automobile industry in Nigeria.

China to set up EV factories in Nigeria

The development comes as China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has called for deeper bilateral cooperation in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, including the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) factories in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, in Abuja over the weekend, the ambassador underscored Nigeria’s strategic importance to China’s foreign policy and economic cooperation goals.

He said Nigeria is a great country with immense natural resources, adding that China places Nigeria at the core of its Africa policy.

Nigerians to get more jobs as SAGLEV plans production increase to 10,000 EVs annually. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bolt unveils electric N3.2 million tricycles

Legit.ng earlier reported that ride-hailing company Bolt was rolling out electric tricycles in Lagos as it expands its electric vehicle business in West Africa.

The company said that beginning in May 2025, it would deploy 25 tricycles developed in collaboration with a Lagos-based mobility firm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng