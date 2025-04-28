For the first three months of 2025, Dangote Cement Plc recorded earnings after taxes of N209.245 billion

According to the company's Q1 unaudited figures, earnings per share rose from N6.68 in 2024 to N12.29, an 84% rise

Group income increased by 21.7% to N994.659 as a result of price increases in a few nations that reflected the realities of inflation

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote Cement Plc reported N209.245 billion in earnings after taxes for the first three months of the 2025 fiscal year, which concluded on March 31.

Dangote Cement delivered a strong and resilient performance in the first quarter of 2025. Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

Source: UGC

The company's Q1 unaudited report showed that earnings per share increased by 84.0% to N12.29 from N6.68 in 2024, while profit after tax increased by 85.7% to N209.245 billion from N112.674 billion in Q1, 2024.

Price hikes in a few countries in line with inflation realities caused group income to rise by 21.7% from N817.350 billion in Q1 2024 to N994.659 billion in Q1 2025. However, mainly as a result of reduced sales during the quarter, pan-African revenues fell 15.4% to N322.7 billion in Q1 2025 from N381.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

Price hikes in a few countries in line with inflation realities caused group income to rise by 21.7% from N817.350 billion in Q1 2024 to N994.659 billion in Q1 2025. However, mainly as a result of reduced sales during the quarter, pan-African revenues fell 15.4% to N322.7 billion in Q1 2025 from N381.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

Speaking on the Company’s performance, the chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak said,

“The Company delivered a strong and resilient performance in the first quarter of 2025, despite facing persistent macroeconomic challenges across our key markets.

“Group revenue rose by 21.7 per cent to N994.7 billion, supported by strategic pricing initiatives, particularly in Nigeria where revenue grew by 53.7 per cent. We also achieved a notable improvement in profitability. Group EBITDA grew by 49.2 per cent to N461.6 billion, with the EBITDA margin strengthening to 46.4 per cent.”

According to Pathak, this was primarily supported by successful cost-containment initiatives, particularly in Nigeria, where EBITDA margins increased dramatically from 49.7% to 56.7%.

He pointed out that lower demand and increased inflationary pressures in major markets were the main causes of the 6.7% drop in group volumes.

“Despite these headwinds, we continued to strengthen our export capabilities. Notably, our export volumes grew by 21.2 per cent, with eight clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon during the quarter.

“This progress further supports our long-term goal of expanding our pan-African trade footprint. We made measurable progress on our sustainability journey during the quarter, with increased use of alternative fuels, expansion of waste heat recovery infrastructure, and firm steps towards our medium-term decarbonisation roadmap.

“As we look to the future, our focus remains unwavering on driving sustained profitability, expanding our export presence, and executing strategic long-term investments. These efforts are designed to fuel sustainable growth and create lasting value across our operations in Africa.”

Dangote speaks on increasing cement production

Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, revealed Monday that Dangote Cement will increase its yearly production in Africa by 61 million metric tons starting next year.

This is expected to occur after current plant projects in Itori, Ogun state, and Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, are finished.

He said that Dangote Cement, which has a 52.0Mta capacity throughout the continent and about 70% of its output headquartered in Nigeria, is already Africa's top cement producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng