Passengers' Easter travel plans have been delayed due to the unannounced closure of Enugu's Akanu Ibiam International Airport

This happened when FAAN noticed an abrupt and large crack in the asphalt surface at a crucial runway segment

Anambra offers a faster road link to Enugu than Asaba, hence, passengers must make the challenging decision of which airport to use

The unexpected closure of Enugu's Akanu Ibiam International Airport has caused passengers to experience delays in their Easter travel arrangements.

However, Daily Sun reported that Anambra provides a quicker road connection to Enugu than Asaba.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) discovered a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway and announced early Saturday that Enugu airport would be temporarily closed for emergency runway repairs.

Flights will be diverted to neighboring airports while repairs are being made, and the closure is required for safety reasons, according to Obiageli Orah, FAAN's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Domestic airlines have responded by swiftly rerouting their flights to Enugu to two alternate airports: Asaba International Airport in Delta State and Chinua Achebe Airport in Anambra State.

On Saturday, April 19, United Nigeria Airline declared that all of its flights to Enugu will be cancelled and rescheduled to use Chinua Achebe Airport in Anambra. Meanwhile, Air Peace decided to switch to Asaba International Airport.

The choice of another airport affects travel time for impacted travellers who would have to continue travelling by road to Enugu. Based on data from Google Maps, travellers landing at Asaba Airport will have to travel 160–170 kilometres by road to get to Enugu, which usually takes three to four hours.

In order to continue via the Onitsha-Enugu motorway, one must first cross the Niger Bridge from Asaba into Onitsha.

However, travellers that are rerouted to Anambra airport have a shorter drive—roughly 100–110 kilometres—to Enugu, which takes only two hours.

The Onitsha-Enugu expressway is the most direct route, which leads from Umueri, where the airport is situated, to Enugu. Because Anambra Airport is located east of the Niger River, it is geographically closer to Enugu, hence the lower distance.

Another Nigerian airport to close for upgrade

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a statement released over the weekend, FAAN said the closure is to facilitate extensive upgrade works aimed at enhancing the airport’s infrastructure and operational standards.

The agency also confirmed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved the closure.

