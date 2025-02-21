The NDIC has reiterated its commitment to preserving national financial stability and protecting depositor funds

Bello Hassan, the managing director of the company, emphasized the importance of safeguarding bank clients

He also underlined that asset recovery and financial stability are given top priority in NDIC's systematic approach

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding depositor money and maintaining national financial stability.

The corporation's managing director, Bello Hassan, stressed the need of protecting bank customers, especially the most vulnerable, during his remarks at the NDIC Special Day at the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Thursday.

“For over three decades, the NDIC has played a critical role in protecting depositors and strengthening the financial system,” Hassan said.

He clarified that the agency's primary duties include managing troubled banks, overseeing financial institutions, insuring deposits in regulated banks, and making sure that bank collapses are handled smoothly.

Hassan, who was accompanied by Ahmed Umar, the Kano Zonal Controller of NDIC, pointed out that the organization has continuously made sure that depositors receive their money back quickly in the event that banks fail.

Citing the revocation of Heritage Bank’s operating license on June 3, 2024, he said, “Within four days, NDIC reimbursed depositors using their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN). We pay up to N5 million per depositor per bank from our deposit insurance funds.

He further emphasized that NDIC's methodical approach places a high priority on asset recovery and financial stability, promising that creditors of bankrupt institutions would be paid once all depositors had been satisfied.

Hassan asked Heritage Bank depositors who have not yet received their money to present the required paperwork so that they might be promptly reimbursed.

Alhaji Usman Saulawa, the Director-General of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, praised the NDIC for its role in protecting the financial industry in his remarks.

“The NDIC has been instrumental in ensuring financial stability and protecting depositors. We appreciate their efforts and urge them to sustain this commitment,” Saulawa said.

As part of its efforts to educate the public about deposit insurance and financial inclusion, the NDIC attended the trade show.

It is anticipated that thousands of people from both inside and outside the nation would attend the trade show, which has as its theme "Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Trade, and Agriculture through Digital Transformation."

