Dangote Cement Plc empowerment program participants have only had good things to say about the company's social efforts

The organization provided 30 young people from the host villages of Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, and Obajana with the required vocational training in 2023

In response, Apata Community beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Aliko Dangote, head of the Dangote Group, for giving them the opportunity

Recipients of Obajana's Dangote Cement Plc empowerment programs have expressed nothing but positive things about the company's social initiatives.

Oluwafisayo Obanla, a recipient who received training and equipment in poultry farming, thanked the organization for providing him with the chance to become a certified chicken farmer while speaking to reporters in Obajana in Kogi State, Leadership reported.

He claimed that he had increased his supply by purchasing 150 broilers in addition to the 50 Point-Of-Lay Birds the business had given him, and that he now makes a consistent living from the sale of eggs every day.

Obanla claims that because recipients have also hired members of their families and communities, the Obajana community has experienced a dramatic change.

Berida Omaleke Ruth, a beneficiary from the Apata Community, responded by thanking Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, for providing her with the chance to become a poultry farmer.

In 2023, the company trained 30 youths from Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, and Obajana host communities, giving them the necessary vocational skills.

Omaleke revealed that the new firm had given her a new lifeline, therefore she had to quit looking for work after graduating from the university.

She said that she was unable to satisfy her customers' needs despite the large turnout of eggs.

In a similar vein, Iwaa Community member Dupe Sani, who has fashion design training, told Dangote Cement that she would like to pursue her longtime dream of becoming a fashion designer.

