Over the weekend, a few United Bank for Africa customers complained that they were left stranded

This happened after unsuccessful attempts to use its mobile banking app to send money to other bank

In a statement, the bank did, however, identify the issue and offer possible solutions for affected customers

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Some customers of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) were left stranded over the weekend as efforts to make transfers to other banks using the UBA mobile banking app were met in vain.

Transactions involving UBA to UBA transfers were not affected. Photo Credit: UBA Group

Source: UGC

Legit.ng however observed that the transactions from UBA to UBA were not affected by this.

A few customers also complained that they are unable to perform other transactions such as buying airtime.

Solution

The bank in a statement however noted the solution to the problem, suggesting ways that this can be resolved.

In a mail to customers, it stated,

“We noticed that you may have been unable to view the list of "other" banks in your transfer option on the UBA Mobile Banking App.”

To restore this service, the bank advised that the following steps be taken:

Log into the Mobile App

Select ‘More’ on the homepage.

Click Log out to exit the App

Log in again to complete your transaction

The list of other banks will be restored

Alternatively, it suggested:

Click on the Nigeria flag

Click on refresh button

Select Nigeria as the Country again

Login and complete your transaction

It also advised the use of other channels like the UBA internet banking, *919#, Leo and UBA Mobile banking app.

UBA names customers who will be affected

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UBA shared an important update regarding changes to the status of savings accounts of its clients.

In a recent email, UBA said savings accounts that are not used for a specific period will now be classified as inactive or dormant.

Following a new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the conditions for bank accounts to become inactive or dormant were stated as follows:

“Accounts with no transactions for 6 months will be marked as inactive. If inactivity continues, accounts will become dormant after 12 months.”

To keep their accounts active, the bank advised customers to keep making transactions on the UBA mobile app, internet banking, Leo, using *919#, or by visiting any UBA branch.

CBN speaks on how bank customers can treat illegal charges

Legit.ng reported that customers are asked to report any illegal charges on any transaction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In response to complaints about arbitrary bank charges, Mohammed Muazu, Head of Complaint Management Division, Consumer Protection Department, CBN, advised customers to review the CBN's handbook on bank charges to determine how much they should be charged for any given transaction.

Muazu suggested that customers compare the charges they were receiving with the parameters set forth by the CBN by carefully reviewing the online bank statements that were issued to them by their banks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng