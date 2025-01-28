Tony Elumelu is encouraging youths to take a chance and apply for the 2025 TEF Entrepreneurship Program

He noted that he also started from nowhere but decided to push his luck with hard work to get to where he is today

Selected TEF participants receive world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed funding

Tony O. Elumelu has asked young African entrepreneurs to apply for the 2025 Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme.

In a thread message on X, Elumelu reflected on his early career, revealing how through determination and hard work was able to overcome obstacles to build a thriving business empire.

He noted that his determination led him to his first job in banking, a stepping stone that shaped the trajectory of his career.

His words:

"I started my career as a 2:2 graduate applying for a job I was not “qualified” for. What I lacked on paper, I made up for with confidence, ambition, and an unwavering readiness to learn.

"That daring application led to my first job in banking—a role that shaped the path I walk today.

This was the genesis of @Heirs_Holdings, the @TonyElumeluFD, and my commitment to #Africapitalism: the belief that African entrepreneurship is the key to the continent’s transformation."

Reflecting on his journey, Elumelu emphasized the lessons learned from failure, saying:

"Over the course of my career, I have faced failures and setbacks—moments when things did not go as planned. But those experiences taught me resilience, the importance of learning from mistakes, and the value of grit; principles that would later shape my approach to entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

"Now, I know that failures are not the end; they are stepping stones to greater success."

"This is what inspired my wife and I to invest in the next generation of African entrepreneurs. In 2015, we committed $100million to identify, train and fund the businesses of African entrepreneurs over 10 years. Today, we have granted 2.5 million Africans with access to training on @TefConnect and lifted over 2 million individuals out of poverty."

Encouraging youth across Africa to take action, Elumelu called on aspiring entrepreneurs to apply for the 2025 Entrepreneurship Programme.

“We have also disbursed more than $100 million in direct funding to over 21,000 beneficiaries, who have created 1.5 million jobs, and generated $4.2 billion in revenue across the continent.

"We want to do more. Today, we are witnessing a wave of African entrepreneurs whose ideas have the power to reshape our continent.

"Their passion, vision, and resilience are exactly what Africa needs to drive its transformation. They are the bold thinkers and doers who will shape the future of Africa’s economy and society.

"To all aspiring young African entrepreneurs, if you have an idea—no matter how small or big—don’t let self-doubt stop you. Take that first step. Apply to the @TonyElumeluFDN Entrepreneurship Programme on http://TEFConnect.com. Your journey to reinvention and success could start today."

Application period: January 1, 2025 – March 1, 2025.

Elumelu shares tips for becoming successful

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu offered valuable insights on the keys to career success, specifically targeting Nigerian youth.

In a series of tweets, Elumelu emphasized the importance of hard work and discipline as essential ingredients for career achievement.

The successful and influential billionaire also encouraged young people aiming for the top to go the extra mile in their efforts to achieve their goals.

